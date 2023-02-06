Keystone Heights man faces second-degree murder charges, deputies say

A Keystone Heights man is facing a second-degree murder charge after a domestic dispute led to fatal injuries, deputies said.

Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputies were alerted of a domestic violence incident around 8:34 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2. Several witness statements were provided but are removed from the arrest report due to the nature of the crime, deputies said.

A Keystone Heights man is facing second-degree murder charges after a woman died from injuries Thursday. Photo by Scott Rodgerson on Unsplash

According to what is accessible from the arrest report, William Frederick Burroughs, 32, from the 6000 block of Auburn Avenue in Keystone Heights, was involved in a domestic dispute with a female victim. During the dispute, the victim attempted to escape from the bedroom when Burroughs repeatedly began punching her in the face with a closed fist.

The victim’s screaming and cries for help were overheard by two children in the yard. The children alerted a nearby woman who went inside the residence in an attempt to diffuse the dispute, according to the arrest report.

Details outlining the incident have been removed from the arrest report, but it is noted that the woman who intervened was injured in her attempt to help with the domestic violence situation.

Burroughs Photo by Clay County Sheriff's Office

The woman was transported to HCS North Florida Hospital in Starke and was pronounced dead at 9:44 p.m. Thursday evening due to blood loss from her injuries, the arrest report said. Burroughs was transported to HCA North Florida Orange Park for an injury to his knee, deputies said.

Burroughs was considered under arrest for this case but remained under the care of HCA North Florida Orange Park for injury treatment. He was also being supervised by Clay County Sheriff’s Office corrections deputies.

On Sunday, Feb. 5, Burroughs was medically cleared and transported to Clay County Jail where he was issued a “non-bondable” offense for the murder charge, meaning he will likely remain in jail until the case is concluded.