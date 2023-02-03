Fugitive Friday: 29-year-old man wanted for attempted robbery with a firearm

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community for help in another “Fugitive Friday” case.

Donahue Roshane Anton Johnson Photo by Clay County Sheriff's Office

This week’s fugitive, Donahue Roshane Anton Johnson, 29, is wanted for attempted robbery with a firearm dating back to August 2021, according to the Clay County Clerk of Court and Comptroller.

Johnson was last seen in the Miami area, the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook video.

Those with information on Johnson’s whereabouts are told to call the Clay County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency line at 904-264-6512.

Anyone who wishes to make a report and remain anonymous can do so through the Saferwatch app, or by contacting First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-8477.