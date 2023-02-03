Fugitive Friday: 29-year-old man wanted for attempted robbery with a firearm

Zoey Fields

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community for help in another “Fugitive Friday” case.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s5m7u_0kbb7Mc100
Donahue Roshane Anton JohnsonPhoto byClay County Sheriff's Office

This week’s fugitive, Donahue Roshane Anton Johnson, 29, is wanted for attempted robbery with a firearm dating back to August 2021, according to the Clay County Clerk of Court and Comptroller.

Johnson was last seen in the Miami area, the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook video.

Those with information on Johnson’s whereabouts are told to call the Clay County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency line at 904-264-6512.

Anyone who wishes to make a report and remain anonymous can do so through the Saferwatch app, or by contacting First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-8477.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O2mqT_0kbb7Mc100
Fugitive Friday is one way the Clay County Sheriff's Office attempts to keep criminals off the streets.Photo byClay County Sheriff's Office

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Clay County# CCSO# Crime# Arrests# Miami

Comments / 1

Published by

Accredited journalist with experience covering a wide range of stories consisting of breaking news, city and county government, crime and courts, feature stories and local interest. Facebook Bulletin writer, reporter; The Learning Curve. Twitter: @zoeyfields0

Jacksonville, FL
2K followers

More from Zoey Fields

Clay County, FL

Florida schools removing classroom books to meet ‘Stop WOKE’ law; Clay County seeks to meet guidelines

Some Florida schools are covering up or removing books in their classrooms that have not been approved under a law restricting instruction and books on race and diversity, making it a felony for teachers to share certain materials with students.

Read full story
12 comments
Clay County, FL

New Clay County road work alert beginning Feb. 13

Work to repair the guardrail and make bridge improvements on County Road 220 between Henley Road and Knight Boxx Road over Little Black Creek is scheduled to start Monday, Feb. 13.

Read full story
Clay County, FL

Total number of library books removed from Clay County schools pending final decision

Parent-challenged library books were once again the topic of debate at the Clay County school board meeting last week. A teacher, a parent, a pastor, a professor and a student each weighed in on the discussion.

Read full story
1 comments
Green Cove Springs, FL

Driver in Clay County Jail after attempting to run victim off roadway, deputies say

Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the area of U.S. 17 South and Sundargen Road in Green Cove Springs at approximately 9:56 p.m. Saturday in reference to a reckless driver entering the county.

Read full story
2 comments
Keystone Heights, FL

Keystone Heights man faces second-degree murder charges, deputies say

A Keystone Heights man is facing a second-degree murder charge after a domestic dispute led to fatal injuries, deputies said. Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputies were alerted of a domestic violence incident around 8:34 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2. Several witness statements were provided but are removed from the arrest report due to the nature of the crime, deputies said.

Read full story
3 comments
Clay County, FL

Clay County’s ‘Signal 35 Fund’ accepting donations for first responders, law enforcement officers in need

Clay County officials gathered Monday at the Historic Triangle in Green Cove Springs to officially launch the new Singal 35 Fund geared toward helping first responders and law enforcement officers in times of financial need.

Read full story
1 comments
Green Cove Springs, FL

Motorist Alert: Clay County begins new road project in Green Cove Springs, announces 5 projects starting soon

Daytime, single-lane closures on County Road 315A in Green Cove Springs will begin Monday, Feb. 6, as road work crews begin a milling and resurfacing project. Work is expected to take three to five days, weather permitting.

Read full story
Clay County, FL

Clay County to host April Spikeball Tournament

Clay County Tourism is partnering with the Florida Roundnet and Spikeball Inc., and Airstream Ventures to host the first-ever “Spikeball Challenger” tournament in April. The event will begin Saturday, April 1 with open tournament play in six divisions: intermediate, contender, premier, women’s, free agent and high school levels. The same schedule applies for Sunday, April 2, with the intermediate and advanced divisions competing for a title, Clay County Communications Director Laura Christmas said.

Read full story
Clay County, FL

Rideout Elementary student addresses Clay County school board about school bus delays, no-shows

A sixth-grader from Rideout Elementary school addressed the Clay County school district’s school board Thursday night about his school bus picking him up more than an hour late, or sometimes not at all.

Read full story
3 comments
Clay County, FL

Clay County District Schools celebrate Black History Month, student contest opportunities

The Florida Department of Education, in partnership with Volunteer Florida, announced the 2023 Black History Month student art and essay contest theme — “Celebrating the Achievements of African American Floridians.”

Read full story
Orange Park, FL

Orange Park Mall announces 6 new stores coming spring 2023

Orange Park Mall is opening six new stores in early spring, bringing the 950,000-square-foot shopping center to nearly 100 percent occupied. Each shop is expected to open by the end of March.

Read full story
6 comments
Orange Park, FL

Orange Park Police Department investigating spray paint vandalism around town

The Orange Park Police Department is investigating several acts of vandalism that have occurred over the month of January involving graffiti on dumpsters, vacant buildings and public utilities, the agency said.

Read full story
1 comments
Clay County, FL

Clay County’s ‘Art in the Courthouse’ newest exhibit announced

The Art in the Courthouse community outreach effort by the Clay County Clerk and Comptroller’s office announced its latest exhibit that will be on display Feb. 1 through April.

Read full story
Green Cove Springs, FL

Green Cove Springs woman arrested for drug possession, drug trafficking charges

A Green Cove Springs woman was arrested Monday and faces charges of possession of methamphetamine, trafficking in fentanyl, possession of marijuana, trafficking cocaine, drug possession without a prescription and driving with a suspended license, deputies say.

Read full story
1 comments
Clay County, FL

Career fair geared toward Clay County high school seniors scheduled for Feb. 16

A career fair is being held Thursday, Feb. 16 at the Clay County Fairgrounds and high school seniors are encouraged to attend, the school district said. Priority is given to 12th-grade students who will have the opportunity to enroll in post-secondary education programs, enlist in the military or become employed by over 100 businesses and community partners.

Read full story
Orange Park, FL

Police say people who scattered anti-semitic flyers around Orange Park pose ‘no imminent danger’

Anti-semitic flyers were littered in the yards of residents in the town of Orange Park, Jacksonville and other Clay County neighborhoods Sunday, the Orange Park Police Department reported via Facebook.

Read full story
5 comments
Orange Park, FL

Orange Park man faces 4 charges of child sex-related crimes, Clay County Sheriff’s Office says

An Orange Park man was arrested Monday and faces four child sex-related charges, Clay County Sheriff’s Office reported. Robert Michael Serrano, 31, whose last known address was in the 2000 block of Malibu Circle in Orange Park, is being held in Clay County Jail on a $355,012 bond.

Read full story
2 comments
Clay County, FL

4 arrested for child sex crimes in Clay County, sheriff’s office operation reports

Four men have been arrested in Clay County for engaging in unlawful sexual activity with children, Clay County Sheriff’s Office reported Saturday. The arrests were the result of an Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Operation.

Read full story
Green Cove Springs, FL

Motorist Alert: Total road closure in Green Cove Springs for railroad maintenance

A total road closure at the Pine Road and Oak Road railroad crossing in Green Cove Springs is scheduled for 11 p.m. Monday, Jan 30 until noon on Jan. 31 as part of a CSX Transportation railroad maintenance project.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy