Orange Park, FL

Orange Park Mall announces 6 new stores coming spring 2023

Zoey Fields

Orange Park Mall is opening six new stores in early spring, bringing the 950,000-square-foot shopping center to nearly 100 percent occupied. Each shop is expected to open by the end of March.

“Orange Park Mall’s newest retailers will enhance the center's variety of retail stores to continue to provide guests with a dynamic shopping experience,” Orange Park Mall Marketing Director Catharine Wells said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pJc7x_0ka7oRfM00
Six new storefronts are set to open by the end of March at the Orange Park Mall.Photo byOrange Park Mall

FXA is a shop with exclusive collections of handbags and accessories for women and girls. It is currently operating in over 70 locations in Colombia and Latin America and is new to the United States, Wells said. The 1,400-square-foot shop will be located near Dillard’s. Click here to visit the shop’s webpage.

Sunelli features clothing and accessories for women at a “single price or less” concept, Wells said. For example, Sunelli storefronts in Jacksonville and other Florida cities are currently running a deal where everything in the store is $8.99 or less, according to their webpage. The Orange Park Mall Sunelli will be located near JCPenney in a 3,000-square-foot space. There is no set open date at this time. Click here to visit the shop’s webpage.

21 Queen Street Coffee Company is a fully independent and women-owned coffee roasting business that has been a Jacksonville favorite since 2015, Wells said. The new coffee bar will be in the mall’s Center Court and will feature flavored coffee, coffee blends, Nicaraguan “green coffee” and light refreshments. Click here to visit the shop’s webpage.

ZenMein is an all-natural, organic and eco-friendly shop specializing in health products such as candles, diffusers and full aroma systems for homes and businesses. The company also features skincare products with non-GMO ingredients, according to the shop’s webpage. The 4,000-square-foot storefront will be located near Belk. Click here to visit the shop’s webpage.

Elegant Jewelers is a fine jewelry store featuring wedding bands, engagement rings, necklaces, earrings and bracelets. The storefront will occupy 1,700 square feet near the Food Court. Click here to visit the shop’s webpage.

Timeless Vintage is a “sister store” to the already existing Timeless Sneaker Boutique, Wells said. The shop will feature vintage and collectible apparel from classic and retro brands. Their new store will be located near Books-A-Million. There is no current webpage for Timeless Vintage. Click here to be taken to the Timeless Sneaker Boutique shop webpage.

“We are thrilled to be adding these exciting new retailers to our center this year,” Orange Park Mall General Manager Randy Bowman said.

Click here to visit the Orange Park Mall webpage which includes a full directory and map of the shopping center.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Orange Park# Shopping# Thing to do near me# Mall# Clothing

Comments / 6

Published by

Accredited journalist with experience covering a wide range of stories consisting of breaking news, city and county government, crime and courts, feature stories and local interest. Facebook Bulletin writer, reporter; The Learning Curve. Twitter: @zoeyfields0

Jacksonville, FL
2K followers

More from Zoey Fields

Clay County, FL

Clay County to host April Spikeball Tournament

Clay County Tourism is partnering with the Florida Roundnet and Spikeball Inc., and Airstream Ventures to host the first-ever “Spikeball Challenger” tournament in April. The event will begin Saturday, April 1 with open tournament play in six divisions: intermediate, contender, premier, women’s, free agent and high school levels. The same schedule applies for Sunday, April 2, with the intermediate and advanced divisions competing for a title, Clay County Communications Director Laura Christmas said.

Read full story
Clay County, FL

Rideout Elementary student addresses Clay County school board about school bus delays, no-shows

A sixth-grader from Rideout Elementary school addressed the Clay County school district’s school board Thursday night about his school bus picking him up more than an hour late, or sometimes not at all.

Read full story
3 comments
Clay County, FL

Fugitive Friday: 29-year-old man wanted for attempted robbery with a firearm

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community for help in another “Fugitive Friday” case. This week’s fugitive, Donahue Roshane Anton Johnson, 29, is wanted for attempted robbery with a firearm dating back to August 2021, according to the Clay County Clerk of Court and Comptroller.

Read full story
1 comments
Clay County, FL

Clay County District Schools celebrate Black History Month, student contest opportunities

The Florida Department of Education, in partnership with Volunteer Florida, announced the 2023 Black History Month student art and essay contest theme — “Celebrating the Achievements of African American Floridians.”

Read full story
Orange Park, FL

Orange Park Police Department investigating spray paint vandalism around town

The Orange Park Police Department is investigating several acts of vandalism that have occurred over the month of January involving graffiti on dumpsters, vacant buildings and public utilities, the agency said.

Read full story
1 comments
Clay County, FL

Clay County’s ‘Art in the Courthouse’ newest exhibit announced

The Art in the Courthouse community outreach effort by the Clay County Clerk and Comptroller’s office announced its latest exhibit that will be on display Feb. 1 through April.

Read full story
Green Cove Springs, FL

Green Cove Springs woman arrested for drug possession, drug trafficking charges

A Green Cove Springs woman was arrested Monday and faces charges of possession of methamphetamine, trafficking in fentanyl, possession of marijuana, trafficking cocaine, drug possession without a prescription and driving with a suspended license, deputies say.

Read full story
1 comments
Clay County, FL

Career fair geared toward Clay County high school seniors scheduled for Feb. 16

A career fair is being held Thursday, Feb. 16 at the Clay County Fairgrounds and high school seniors are encouraged to attend, the school district said. Priority is given to 12th-grade students who will have the opportunity to enroll in post-secondary education programs, enlist in the military or become employed by over 100 businesses and community partners.

Read full story
Orange Park, FL

Police say people who scattered anti-semitic flyers around Orange Park pose ‘no imminent danger’

Anti-semitic flyers were littered in the yards of residents in the town of Orange Park, Jacksonville and other Clay County neighborhoods Sunday, the Orange Park Police Department reported via Facebook.

Read full story
5 comments
Orange Park, FL

Orange Park man faces 4 charges of child sex-related crimes, Clay County Sheriff’s Office says

An Orange Park man was arrested Monday and faces four child sex-related charges, Clay County Sheriff’s Office reported. Robert Michael Serrano, 31, whose last known address was in the 2000 block of Malibu Circle in Orange Park, is being held in Clay County Jail on a $355,012 bond.

Read full story
2 comments
Clay County, FL

4 arrested for child sex crimes in Clay County, sheriff’s office operation reports

Four men have been arrested in Clay County for engaging in unlawful sexual activity with children, Clay County Sheriff’s Office reported Saturday. The arrests were the result of an Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Operation.

Read full story
Green Cove Springs, FL

Motorist Alert: Total road closure in Green Cove Springs for railroad maintenance

A total road closure at the Pine Road and Oak Road railroad crossing in Green Cove Springs is scheduled for 11 p.m. Monday, Jan 30 until noon on Jan. 31 as part of a CSX Transportation railroad maintenance project.

Read full story
1 comments
Clay County, FL

Clay County Teacher of the Year, School-related Employee of the Year announced

The Clay County Education Foundation in partnership with Clay County District Schools held the annual Apple Awards Thursday evening naming the 2022-2023 teacher of the year and school-related employee of the year.

Read full story
Clay County, FL

Fugitive Friday: Clay County Sheriff’s Office asks community’s help in finding man wanted for battery, meth possession

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community for help in another “Fugitive Friday.”. Each Friday, during normal work weeks, the agency releases the name, photo and charges of an individual wanted within Clay County.

Read full story
2 comments
Middleburg, FL

HCA Orange Park Hospital holds ribbon-cutting for free-standing emergency room in Middleburg

A Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting event for the new free-standing HCA Orange Park emergency room in Middleburg is being held Tuesday, Jan. 31. The ribbon-cutting will be held at the new emergency room in Middleburg, located at 2560 Blanding Blvd. from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Read full story
Orange Park, FL

Annual Valentine-themed ‘Bestie Bash’ returns to Orange Park Mall

The Orange Park Mall is hosting their annual “Bestie Bash” on Saturday, Feb. 11 where children can attend with their best friends, classmates, siblings or parents to take part in Valentine’s Day-themed activities.

Read full story
Green Cove Springs, FL

Green Cove Springs store to hold Ladies’ Night with major giveaways, former Jaguars player to host

Hagan Ace Hardware in Green Cove Springs is hosting a “Ladies’ Night” with food, drinks and special sales on Saturday, Feb. 18. The event will run from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. specifically for ladies looking to relax and have a night out.

Read full story
Orange Park, FL

New book vending machine offered at Lakeside Elementary in honor of Literacy Week

Lakeside Elementary School in Orange Park celebrated “Literacy Week” by unveiling a new book vending machine that allows students to purchase a book with tokens they earn for good behavior and academics.

Read full story
Green Cove Springs, FL

Callahan man in Clay County Jail after trying to run over police officer, deputies say

A Callahan man was arrested in Green Cove Springs Wednesday and faces charges of aggravated assault on an officer, resisting officers with violence, simple battery, violation of pretrial release, vandalism and tampering with a witness in a misdemeanor investigation.

Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy