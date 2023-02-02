Orange Park Mall announces 6 new stores coming spring 2023

Orange Park Mall is opening six new stores in early spring, bringing the 950,000-square-foot shopping center to nearly 100 percent occupied. Each shop is expected to open by the end of March.

“Orange Park Mall’s newest retailers will enhance the center's variety of retail stores to continue to provide guests with a dynamic shopping experience,” Orange Park Mall Marketing Director Catharine Wells said.

Six new storefronts are set to open by the end of March at the Orange Park Mall. Photo by Orange Park Mall

FXA is a shop with exclusive collections of handbags and accessories for women and girls. It is currently operating in over 70 locations in Colombia and Latin America and is new to the United States, Wells said. The 1,400-square-foot shop will be located near Dillard’s. Click here to visit the shop’s webpage.

Sunelli features clothing and accessories for women at a “single price or less” concept, Wells said. For example, Sunelli storefronts in Jacksonville and other Florida cities are currently running a deal where everything in the store is $8.99 or less, according to their webpage. The Orange Park Mall Sunelli will be located near JCPenney in a 3,000-square-foot space. There is no set open date at this time. Click here to visit the shop’s webpage.

21 Queen Street Coffee Company is a fully independent and women-owned coffee roasting business that has been a Jacksonville favorite since 2015, Wells said. The new coffee bar will be in the mall’s Center Court and will feature flavored coffee, coffee blends, Nicaraguan “green coffee” and light refreshments. Click here to visit the shop’s webpage.

ZenMein is an all-natural, organic and eco-friendly shop specializing in health products such as candles, diffusers and full aroma systems for homes and businesses. The company also features skincare products with non-GMO ingredients, according to the shop’s webpage. The 4,000-square-foot storefront will be located near Belk. Click here to visit the shop’s webpage.

Elegant Jewelers is a fine jewelry store featuring wedding bands, engagement rings, necklaces, earrings and bracelets. The storefront will occupy 1,700 square feet near the Food Court. Click here to visit the shop’s webpage.

Timeless Vintage is a “sister store” to the already existing Timeless Sneaker Boutique, Wells said. The shop will feature vintage and collectible apparel from classic and retro brands. Their new store will be located near Books-A-Million. There is no current webpage for Timeless Vintage. Click here to be taken to the Timeless Sneaker Boutique shop webpage.

“We are thrilled to be adding these exciting new retailers to our center this year,” Orange Park Mall General Manager Randy Bowman said.