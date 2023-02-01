Orange Park Police Department investigating spray paint vandalism around town

The Orange Park Police Department is investigating several acts of vandalism that have occurred over the month of January involving graffiti on dumpsters, vacant buildings and public utilities, the agency said.

Property owners did not report the vandalism to Orange Park Police, however, officers saw the issue in multiple locations and assigned an officer to investigate, Orange Park Police Lieutenant Cody Monroe said.

The image above is an example of the graffiti symbols seen spray painted around town, Monroe said. Photo by Orange Park Police Department

Investigators are in regular communication with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputies who are helping identify the suspect, Monroe said. At this time, neither agency believes the markings are gang-related, nor do they believe the markings are related to the recent anti-semitic flyers seen scattered in and around Orange Park.

Click here for NewsBreak’s coverage of the flyers littered on residents’ lawns.

“Understand that could always change if we receive different information, but at the moment it just appears to be a nuisance tagger putting up gibberish tags,” Monroe said.

Several residents posted comments directed toward the police department on Facebook when the agency made a post about the anti-semitic flyers. One user described the graffiti as looking like a “weird heart.” Another said she had seen the markings working their way into neighborhoods.

At this time, police believe the suspect is someone who lives in the northern part of Clay County, in particular the “greater Orange Park area,” because the markings have been found driving up Blanding Boulevard toward Jacksonville and outside of the Orange Park Police Department’s jurisdiction, he said.

