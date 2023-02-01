Clay County’s ‘Art in the Courthouse’ newest exhibit announced

Zoey Fields

The Art in the Courthouse community outreach effort by the Clay County Clerk and Comptroller’s office announced its latest exhibit that will be on display Feb. 1 through April.

The Art Guild of Orange Park helped launch the Art in the Courthouse effort as the debut exhibit in January 2022. The latest courthouse exhibit, featuring artwork depicting the flora and fauna of Florida, was again made by the Art Guild.

Art in the Courthouse (AITC) was launched in January 2022. The exhibits change on a one to three-month basis.Photo byClay County Clerk of Court and Comptroller's Office

“The result is an awe-inspiring, colorful gallery filled with a wide variety of scenes of local plants and animals,” Clay County Clerk’s Public Information Officer Mary Justino said.

A reception is planned on the 4th Floor of the Clay County Courthouse (825 North Orange Avenue in Green Cove Springs) from 4:30 p.m. through 5:45 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2 to reveal the newest artworks.

This brief gallery gathering is open to interested citizens or employees of the courthouse and nearby government offices who would like to view the artwork displayed, Justino said. Thousands of people conduct business inside the Clay County Courthouse annually, so the goal of the program is for the courthouse to be as inviting a venue as possible, she said.

A display featuring Florida's local flora and fauna will be on display Feb. 1 through April on the 4th floor of the Clay County Courthouse.Photo byClay County Clerk of Court and Comptroller's Office

This program is a partnership involving the Clerk and Comptroller’s Office, Clay County judiciary, local art groups, Clay County government, civic organizations, Clay County District schools and other groups. Displays rotate through the gallery every one to three months and space expansion is being considered, Justino said.

“The response from courthouse staff and the community at large has been outstanding,” Clay County Clerk of Court and Comptroller Tara S. Green said. “We are excited and proud to have these groups taking part in our program.”

The Art in the Courthouse Gallery is accessible any time the Clay County Courthouse is open to the public, typically Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Click here to be redirected to the Art in the Courthouse webpage.

Accredited journalist with experience covering a wide range of stories consisting of breaking news, city and county government, crime and courts, feature stories and local interest.

