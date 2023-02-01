Green Cove Springs woman arrested for drug possession, drug trafficking charges

A Green Cove Springs woman was arrested Monday and faces charges of possession of methamphetamine, trafficking in fentanyl, possession of marijuana, trafficking cocaine, drug possession without a prescription and driving with a suspended license, deputies say.

Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputies were patrolling in the area of Henley Road and Sandridge road Monday, Jan. 30 when they saw a woman whom they recognized and knew to have a suspended driver’s license get into a white 2023 Toyota Camry, they said.

The woman, Alyssa Avery, 31, of Green Cove Springs, began driving the vehicle south on Henley Road. Deputies activated their emergency lights and conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Henley Road and Arava Drive, the arrest report said.

Avery now faces four felony charges for possession and trafficking of illegal substances. Photo by Scott Rodgerson on Unsplash

In the vehicle with Avery was a male passenger who agreed to speak with deputies, but did not provide a written statement, they said.

Deputies ran Avery’s identification card through the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database and discovered that her driver’s license had been canceled in 2015 and again in 2022 for more than 10 counts of failure to pay court fines, the arrest report said.

At this time, another deputy arrived on the scene with his K9 partner, Dante, who performed a “free air sniff” and alerted them to the presence of drug odor within the vehicle, the arrest report said.

A search of the vehicle revealed a box containing a white powdery substance field tested and identified as fentanyl, baggies individually sealed and packaged for resell of fentanyl, a clear bag containing a green leafy substance identified as marijuana, a baggie containing several pills identified as Lortab (Hydrocodone) and Alprazolam (Xanax), a bag containing crystal shard-like substance identified as methamphetamine, a bag with a white substance identified as crack cocaine and powder cocaine, pipes used to inhale illegal substances and a scale used to weigh illegal narcotics, deputies said.

The male passenger was released from the scene and the vehicle was towed, the arrest report said. Avery was issued a criminal citation for knowingly driving on a revoked driver’s license and was placed under arrest.

She was transported to Clay County Jail and her bond is set at $508,018.