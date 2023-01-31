Career fair geared toward Clay County high school seniors scheduled for Feb. 16

A career fair is being held Thursday, Feb. 16 at the Clay County Fairgrounds and high school seniors are encouraged to attend, the school district said.

Priority is given to 12th-grade students who will have the opportunity to enroll in post-secondary education programs, enlist in the military or become employed by over 100 businesses and community partners.

The career fair is from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Clay County Fairgrounds in Green Cove Springs (2493 State Road 16 West).

High school seniors have attendance priority for the fair, the school district said. Photo by Clay County District Schools

Students wishing to attend must turn in a signed parent permission slip to their College and Career Coach to attend, Clay County District Schools Communications Coordinator Terri Dennis said.

Click here to sign up for attendance at the fair. Students can also sign up through their One Clay student portal, Dennis said. Transportation will be provided, free of cost, to and from each high school, she said.

There will be a large variety of businesses, institutions and programs at the fair available to talk with and assist students with potential questions and forms. Some participants include the City of Jacksonville, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, Florida Department of Corrections, Florida School of the Arts, Northeast Florida Builders Association, Vallencourt Construction and more.