Orange Park man faces 4 charges of child sex-related crimes, Clay County Sheriff’s Office says

An Orange Park man was arrested Monday and faces four child sex-related charges, Clay County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Robert Michael Serrano, 31, whose last known address was in the 2000 block of Malibu Circle in Orange Park, is being held in Clay County Jail on a $355,012 bond.

Serrano is held in Clay County Jail on a $355,012 bond.

Serrano is facing charges of sexual battery upon a victim 16 or 17 years old, lewd or lascivious battery upon a victim between ages 12 and 16, using a computer with obscene communication to seduce, solicit or lure a child and the use of a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office arrest warrant said.

It is believed Serrano committed the crimes between the dates of Oct. 1, 2021, and Feb. 2, 2022, investigators said. A warrant for Serrano’s arrest was issued and executed Monday at his home in Orange Park.

It is noted Serrano previously lived in the 2000 block of Cassidy Lane in Middleburg, the arrest report said.

Robert Michael Serrano Photo by Clay County Clerk of Court and Comptroller

Detectives working with the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit became involved in the investigation into Serrano in February 2022, the warrant said. They worked in conjunction with Homeland Security agents to collect both verbal and written information about Serrano.

During the course of the investigation, detectives interviewed a child victim who provided information (that has been removed from the arrest report) about their interactions with Serrano. While reviewing prior incidents involving Serrano, detectives discovered a 2016 sexual battery investigation involving a then 15-year-old victim, the arrest warrant said.

On April 5, 2022, Homeland Security agents arrived at Serrano’s home in Orange Park to conduct an interview. He was not under arrest at this point and was able to end or leave the interview at any point in time, the warrant said. Serrano agreed to speak with agents, claiming he “was already aware of why we wanted to speak with him,” they said.

It was established that Serrano’s criminal sexual behavior occurred when the child victim was 15 and 16 years old, investigators reported.

A review of the case is scheduled for March 6 at 9 a.m. in Clay County Courtroom 12.