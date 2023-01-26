HCA Orange Park Hospital holds ribbon-cutting for free-standing emergency room in Middleburg

A Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting event for the new free-standing HCA Orange Park emergency room in Middleburg is being held Tuesday, Jan. 31.

The ribbon-cutting will be held at the new emergency room in Middleburg, located at 2560 Blanding Blvd. from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

The HCA Orange Park Middleburg Emergency Room is a free-standing facility. Photo by HCA Florida Orange Park

“The opening date [of the emergency room] was dependent on a few different moving targets, so we were unable to get it scheduled until we knew for sure when we were opening,” HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital Public Relations Director Carrie Turansky said.

The emergency room opened in December 2022 and is fully functioning and open 24/7, Turansky said. Hospital staff waited a few weeks after opening to hold the ribbon-cutting to allow enough time for those invited to plan to attend, she said.

All members of the Clay County Chamber of Commerce are invited to attend and will have the opportunity to speak with emergency room leadership and administration, she said.

There will be no tours or inside activities in order to allow patient privacy, she said.