Annual Valentine-themed ‘Bestie Bash’ returns to Orange Park Mall

The Orange Park Mall is hosting their annual “Bestie Bash” on Saturday, Feb. 11 where children can attend with their best friends, classmates, siblings or parents to take part in Valentine’s Day-themed activities.

The event will run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Orange Park Mall (1910 Wells Road) near Belk Department Store and is free to attend. While the event says it is a “KidX Club” event, it is open to all who are interested in attending, Orange Park Marketing Director Catharine Wells said.

“Our KidX Club is free to join so if you sign up you will be the first to know about exciting upcoming events, but membership is not required to attend,” she said.

Guests who attend the Bestie Bash can make their own Valentine's crafts, candy hearts magnets and compete in tournaments, Wells said. Photo by Orange Park Mall Facebook

The event is geared for kids ages 4 through 11 and they are encouraged to bring a “bestie” who can be a friend, classmate, sibling or parent, Wells said.

Activities will include a Valentine’s craft station, a “create your own” candy heart magnet station, airbrush face painting, a hula hoop contest, a tic-tac-toe tournament and cupcakes from Wicked Batter Bakery.

The Bestie Bash is an annual event, but each year’s games and activities differ, Wells said.