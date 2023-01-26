Green Cove Springs, FL

Green Cove Springs store to hold Ladies’ Night with major giveaways, former Jaguars player to host

Zoey Fields

Hagan Ace Hardware in Green Cove Springs is hosting a “Ladies’ Night” with food, drinks and special sales on Saturday, Feb. 18.

The event will run from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. specifically for ladies looking to relax and have a night out.

Jeff Lageman, former Jacksonville Jaguars player and current sports commentator, will be the host for the evening. Guests can plan on being well fed, entertained and will have the option to sign-up for a concealed weapons safety course at the ammunition department, Ace Director of Advertising and Marketing Tera Lageman said.

Special guest and Chef Jason Morse (featured on the Food Network) will be cooking on the grill, so guests are told to come hungry, Lageman said. Food will include wok-charred meatballs, smoked cream cheese with fire honey, sweet chili chicken quesadillas and earth salt caramels. Chef George Daggz from Daggz Authentic Sauces will also be assisting with food, she said.

“While we would not ever discourage ladies from bringing along their children, or husbands, this event is truly geared towards ladies having a night out,” she said. “It’s time to focus on you. Take a break from work, kids, chores, etc. and come have some fun! Our store manager, Joan Saunders, and her team work really hard to make this night very special for the ladies.”

In addition to the main courses, Manager Saunders will be creating one of her famous dessert spreads, Lageman said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xggib_0kSL9upm00
Hagan Ace in Green Cove Springs is hosting Ladies' Night on Saturday, Feb. 18.Photo byHagan Ace Hardware

During the two-hour event, the store will be having a “20% off bucket sale.” Guests will be able to pick up a free bucket and almost anything they can fit within the bucket will be 20% off, Lageman said. There will also be huge discounts on BOTE paddleboard gear, she said.

Any guest who makes a purchase of $25 or more will be able to pick out a “swag bag” on a first-come-first-serve basis, she said. Each bag is valued around $150 featuring items such as Simply Southern sunglasses, Yukon Outfitters wine tumblers, Bogg Boozie koozies, Olukai beach bags and other brands.

Grand prizes at the event include an Old Town Bigwater 132 pedal kayak worth $3,249, a Michael Dolsey Designs surfboard worth $350 and a MODBIKES stand-up paddleboard package worth $599, she said.

“Not to brag, but we are known for our swag bags,” Lageman said. “We have amazing vendors at Hagan Ace who make special items just for the ladies’ night out swag bags.”

In addition to the food, deals and swag bags, ladies will also be able to check out the new 2023 Costa Sunglasses women’s line, she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oRuWw_0kSL9upm00
The annual Ladies' Night event features giveaways, swag bags and free food.Photo byHagan Ace Hardware

Click here for more information or to register for the event.

