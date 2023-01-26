Callahan man in Clay County Jail after trying to run over police officer, deputies say

A Callahan man was arrested in Green Cove Springs Wednesday and faces charges of aggravated assault on an officer, resisting officers with violence, simple battery, violation of pretrial release, vandalism and tampering with a witness in a misdemeanor investigation.

Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 300 block of Haven Avenue in Green Cove Springs at approximately 2:14 a.m. Wednesday in reference to a violation of a dating violence injunction, or restraining order.

A Callahan man is in Clay County Jail after attempting to run over a police officer and violating a restraining order. Photo by Scott Rodgerson on Unsplash

Upon arrival, deputies made contact with officers from the Green Cove Springs Police Department as well as a female victim and a female witness, the arrest report said.

The witness told deputies that Joseph Hudson, 25, of Callahan, was “chasing and grabbing” the victim. It is noted that Hudson was issued a restraining order due to a dating violence incident in December 2022. The restraining order was issued on Dec. 8, 2022 and expires Jan. 4, 2024, the arrest report said.

“It [restraining order] advises the offender [Hudson] is to stay away from the victim’s residence, place of employment, school and property and to refrain from all forms of communication,” the arrest report said.

The victim called the sheriff’s office when Hudson refused to leave the premises of her home, she told deputies. Green Cove Springs Police Department arrived to the scene first and Hudson got into a black Hyundai sedan and left the area, the arrest report said.

Deputies saw the black Hyundai matching the description “slow roll” in front of the victim’s home and then, once again, left the area, they said. Deputies were able to track Hudson behind the building and began giving verbal commands for Hudson to get out of the vehicle, the arrest report said.

Hudson put the vehicle in reverse, purposefully striking a patrol vehicle, then attempted to intentionally run over one of the Green Cove Springs officers, the arrest report said. Hudson missed the officer and, instead, struck a tree.

Hudson Photo by Clay County Sheriff's Office

Hudson then parked the vehicle and deputies removed him from the driver’s seat. He continued to resist arrest by twisting his body and kicking at law enforcement, the arrest report said.

Once placed in handcuffs, Hudson refused to get on his feet and kept trying to “buck up” against law enforcement officers as they stood him up, deputies said. When he was placed in the patrol vehicle, Hudson began kicking the inside of the car and banging his head against the window.

Due to Hudson’s attempt to strike law enforcement officers with his vehicle, resisting arrest, damage to a deputy patrol vehicle and his violation of the restraining order, he was arrested and transported to Clay County Jail. He is awaiting a hearing to determine his bond amount.