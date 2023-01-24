Clay County Sheriff’s Office to recognize students making positive differences in community

Clay County Sheriff’s Office is accepting nominations for students within Clay County District Schools to be recognized each month within the community.

Students nominated will be recognized by Sheriff Michelle Cook and the Clay County Sheriff's Office. Photo by Clay County Sheriff's Office

The initiative, “Student in the Spotlight,” is geared toward highlighting students who are working hard to make a positive difference, according to a Clay County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post.

Students from any grade level are allowed to be nominated and there is no limit to the number of nominations a person can make, Clay County Sheriff’s Office Multimedia Coordinator Sarah Padgett said.

“The sheriff is going to try and recognize all the submissions she receives and there is no limit to the number of recognitions she will do, as long as it fits within her schedule and the school year,” she said.

Sheriff Michelle Cook began doing student spotlights during the 2021-2022 school year and is now accepting nominations for the 2022-2023 school year.

“There is no set date for picking students to be highlighted,” Padgett said. “After receiving a submission via email, the student’s information is placed on a list and the sheriff’s assistant then goes in order of submission to plan when the sheriff will meet the student.”

Sheriff Cook interacts with each student and encourages them to continue their hard work within their school and community. There is no “physical” incentive, but rather the pride of being recognized by the sheriff, Padgett explained.

“Last week we had a parent nominate three different students, so there is no limit to the number of students one can submit,” she said. “Just as long as there is backing as to why the student should be nominated.”