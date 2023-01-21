Jacksonville Fire and Rescue captain facing domestic battery charge in Clay County

A Jacksonville Fire and Rescue captain is facing charges of domestic battery in Clay County after he was arrested New Year’s Eve for shoving and knocking a female victim unconscious, deputies said.

A NewsBreak records request revealed the arrest of Robert Spencer, 38, of Ponte Vedra at approximately 12:27 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31 in Fleming Island. Spencer’s arrest was omitted from the Clay County Sheriff’s Office arrest log due to how the agency attempts to comply with exemptions to the Florida public records laws.

A Jacksonville Fire and Rescue employee faces charges of domestic violence in Clay County. Photo by Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Dept.

Click here to learn more about the Clay County Sheriff’s Office arrest log, or “daily bulletin,” and how some public officials (including those living outside Clay County) can have their names omitted from the log after an arrest by signing an exemption form provided by the sheriff’s office. The exemption form essentially hides their arrest from public disclosure on the log.

On the night of his arrest, dispatch informed deputies that Spencer called 9-1-1 and said that the female victim had “knocked herself out.” They also told responding deputies that Spencer sounded intoxicated and continued to change his story while on the recorded line, the arrest report said.

Deputies responded to the Fleming Island address and made contact with Spencer who told them the woman was upstairs with a head injury. When they walked upstairs, deputies spoke with the victim who was lying in bed crying, the arrest report said. It was noted there was a “large and obvious” knot on the woman’s head.

She told deputies that she and Spencer began their night by driving together to a bar in St. Augustine. While at the bar, they got into a verbal argument and Spencer left her abandoned on a bench. The woman told deputies she found another ride home and arrived at the residence around 9 p.m. and Spencer returned around midnight.

When Spencer got home, he immediately began arguing with the woman, she said. The two were arguing in the kitchen when Spencer pushed her and she fell backwards, hitting the back of her head on the floor, the arrest report said.

She told deputies that when she fell, she blacked out and remembers “coming to” moments later. After she stood up, Spencer felt her head and said “you’re going to get me in trouble. I am going to call for an ambulance,” she told deputies.

Clay County Fire and Rescue arrived on the scene and evaluated the woman. She denied being transported because she said she would get checked out when she goes to work at HCA Hospital, the arrest report said.

It was also noted that the woman had red marks and irritation on her upper chest and neck as well as “obvious bruising” near her right elbow, the arrest report said. When asked about the marks, the victim said it was from multiple days ago when Spencer grabbed her.

Spencer told deputies a different story, saying that he was in the downstairs restroom when he heard a loud thump and found that the victim had fallen down the stairs. He, later, told a different deputy that when she fell, he “had no idea that the fall even happened,” according to the arrest report.

Deputies described Spencer’s behavior by saying he was “obviously intoxicated and suspicious,” the arrest report said. His eyes were watery, his breath smelled like alcohol and he often repeated himself multiple times and was very confrontational, deputies said.

When asked to put his hands behind his back, Spencer became uncooperative and irate, according to deputies. They said the behavior continued during transport to the jail and into the booking process.

It was also noted that deputies responded to the same address on Nov. 6, 2022, and made contact with Spencer and the female victim who were both intoxicated and having a dispute, the arrest report said. No crimes were alleged, however, and despite Spencer being described as “irate” on that evening as well, he was not arrested.

Spencer has been reassigned to administrative duties at Jacksonville Fire and Rescue until the investigation is complete, according to a spokesperson with Duval County Employee Services. NewsBreak could not reach Spencer for comment.

Spencer has since posted bond and is awaiting an arraignment hearing that is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24 in Clay County Courtroom 2. According to the Clay County Clerk of Court and Comptroller webpage, Spencer is pleading not guilty to the charge.