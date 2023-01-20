Fugitive Friday: Up to $3,000 cash reward for tip leading to arrest of Jacksonville man

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community for help in another “Fugitive Friday.” Anyone with information that leads to an arrest may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $3,000, the sheriff’s office said.

Fugitive Friday is part of Clay County Sheriff's Office attempt to keep criminals off county streets. Photo by Clay County Sheriff's Office

Each Friday, during normal work weeks, the agency releases the name, photo and charges of an individual wanted within Clay County.

This week’s fugitive is Paul Ryan Bircher Jr., 33, of Jacksonville. According to family members, he is hiding from law enforcement, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

Bircher is wanted for violation of probation for a domestic violence-related battery. He has a full-sleeve tattoo on his right arm and the name “Amelia” on his chest, the Facebook post said.

Those with information on Bircher’s whereabouts are asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 904-264-6512.

Those with information, but wish to remain anonymous, can submit a SaferWatch tip or contact First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845 TIPS (8477).