Clay County residents invited to commissioner’s workshop discussing conservation land program

Clay County commissioners are asking members of the public to come to a workshop where they will be discussing the creation of a conservation land program, Clay County Public Information Officer Annaleasa Winter said.

Residents invited to Clay County Board of Commissioners' workshop discussing land conservation. Photo by Clay County Government

The meeting will be Tuesday, Jan. 24 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the Board of County Commissioners meeting room on the fourth floor of the Clay County Administration Building in Green Cove Springs.

The meeting will also be live-streamed on the county’s Facebook page and website (claycountygov.com). Once the live-stream video ends, viewers will be able to rewatch the meeting at any time on the Clay County Facebook page.

“The goal of this workshop is to get consensus on the direction of a potential conservation land program that would allow for the preservation of environmentally sensitive lands in Clay County,” Winter said. “Anyone who would like to come is welcome.”