Middleburg man arrested after barricading himself from deputies

A Middleburg man was arrested Wednesday night after barricading himself in his vehicle, deputies said. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office issued a press release describing the situation.

According to the press release, deputies responded to the home of convicted felon, Nathan Taylor, 37, on Guava Court, after his family contacted the sheriff’s office stating they heard a gunshot outside when Taylor left because of a family disturbance.

Photo by Scott Rodgerson on Unsplash

Deputies arrived at the home and approached on foot. They encountered Taylor as he exited a parked car in front of the home, but he quickly reentered the vehicle and barricaded himself to stay away from deputies, Clay County Sheriff’s Office Multimedia Coordinator Sarah Padgett said.

Since deputies had reason to believe there was a gun in the vehicle with Taylor, they backed away and began communicating with Taylor via cell phone and their patrol vehicle’s public address system. During these communications, Taylor began making statements about harming himself, Padgett said.

Deputies with the Fugitive Task Force responded to the scene and deployed the ICOR robot to reestablish communications with Taylor, Padgett said. ICOR robots are recommended by the National Officers Association for SWAT-related situations when it is believed it may be safer to send the robot than law enforcement personnel.

Clay County SWAT personnel made a perimeter around Taylor’s home and vehicle and made several nearby homes evacuate for safety, Padgett said.

Communication with Taylor remained ongoing from the time deputies arrived in the morning, until shortly after 8 p.m. when Taylor exited his vehicle and walked toward deputies — refusing their commands to stop, Padgett said.

A K9 unit, Ory, was deployed which resulted in Taylor’s arrest, she said.

No firearm was found inside the vehicle, however, there was one found nearby and an investigation of the gun is currently in progress, Padgett said.

Taylor was transported to Orange Park Medical Center for treatment of a bite wound and, after being medically cleared, was transported to Clay County Jail where he faces charges of possession of ammunition by a convicted felon and resisting law enforcement.

His bond is set at $105,005.