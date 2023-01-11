Clay County Animal Services seeking dog fosters

Clay County Animal Services is asking for dog fosters as kennels are full and dogs needing heartworm treatment do best in a relaxed, comfortable environment, according to a notice issued on their Facebook page Wednesday.

Clay County Animal Services needs foster homes for dogs about to get heartworm treatment. Photo by Matt Nelson on Unsplash

Dogs needing fostering can be found under the “adoptable dogs” page of the Clay County Animal Services website. Click here to view adoptable and fosterable dogs.

“Of course, we always encourage adoptions,” Clay County Communications Director Laura Christmas said. “But, if someone’s home is available for fostering, that is just as beneficial to these animals.”

The Clay County fostering application can be found here. Those wishing to foster must first complete the application, Christmas said.

All dogs under the “adoptable dogs” tag are available for adoption, but the animal shelter is specifically asking people to foster dogs who are about to receive heartworm treatments.

“Being in a foster home during heartworm treatment would be so beneficial to these pups so they can relax and recover comfortably,” Animal Services wrote in their Facebook post.

Clay County Animal Services is still offering free and low-cost canine spay and neuter services for low-income residents. Residents with a 32656 Zip code can call 904-529-5876 to learn more about these services. All other residents should call 904-529-4256, or email claymedical@claycountygov.com