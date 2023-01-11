Orange Park, FL

Orange Park’s new household pets ordinance allows chickens, but peacocks?

Zoey Fields

The approval of a new household pets ordinance in Orange Park may have seemed like residents walked into the land of Oz during Tuesday’s town council meeting after a letter from a resident about his pet peacocks sparked conversation about potential issues.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y6gLn_0kBEciqO00
The Town of Orange Park approved a new household pets ordinance but had to rethink its wording to limit certain species.Photo byTown of Orange Park

In October 2022, the Orange Park town council discussed updating the definitions and quantity of household pets—making changes to allow residents to own pet chickens, and upping the number from four to five pets allowed in outdoor pens and cages.

A letter sent to council members by local resident Frank Ricketts was read aloud before a group discussion of the item. Ricketts wrote, “I am in the process of building the pens for my hens, which are egg-laying hens, which happen to be peacocks as part of my alarm system. Thank you for allowing my hens.”

Ricketts’ letter called two concerns to mind—health and safety precautions when dealing with viruses caused by birds or fecal matter and which types of “hens” are permissible under this ordinance.

“I don’t mind having chickens in the town, but my concern is someone not taking care of it properly and the potential airborne illness effects on neighbors,” Councilwoman Susana Thompson said.

She suggested making a motion to add a passage to the ordinance about potential property inspections to ensure residents are maintaining proper cleanliness, amount of animals and types of animals.

Attorney Sam Garrison told Thompson that, while they have the option to regulate the activity, this would require residents to register each animal—causing more potential issues because there would have to be fees and consequences associated with registry and non-registry.

Thompson circled back to the idea of residents having peacocks in outdoor pens, noting the noise peacocks are known for making, and their large size. She suggested making a change to the ordinance, stating specifically, the types of poultry allowed as part of the five-pet household law.

“If you want to add peacocks to the list of animals not allowed, that is fine,” Garrison said. “If you want to add lions, and tigers and bears, too, that is fine. We will deal with it. But the easiest approach will be to approve the ordinance now, review it with public safety, then amend it.”

The ordinance passed 5-0, with the approval of clarifying hens and roosters (chicken species) as the main pets being allowed in the new law and passing the documents along to the public safety committee for review.

The law, in full, can be found on page 43 of the Town of Orange Park’s Jan. 10 agenda minutes. Click here to be taken to the agenda.

In addition to conquering the poultry dilemma, town council members approved another animal-related ordinance to locate a dog park at the corner of Gano Avenue and Fromhart Street. Click here for more information.

The council meeting lasted for almost four hours, mostly filled with discussion, to prepare for the 2023 year. The public comments section, however, took up a significant portion of the meeting time as well.

Sandra DiGiovanni spearheaded the Town of Orange Park’s Wreaths Across America participation. Counties and towns across the nation participate in the event to support veterans and to learn, remember and honor their service to the United States. Click here for more information about Wreaths Across America.

This past December was the first time Orange Park participated in the event. DiGiovanni provided council members with a lengthy list of “thank you’s” that, she said, she hopes gets pushed out to the entire town.

In addition to her thank you list, she provided the council with the minutes from the Jan. 18, 2022, town council meeting where the Wreaths Across America event was voted on and approved to be sponsored by the Town of Orange Park. DiGiovanni stated that the event did not make it on the list of calendar events for Orange Park, nor was she given assistance in getting the event pushed out to the public.

Council members apologized repeatedly for her troubles, while also thanking her for putting on such a successful event. Kenny Radwanski, an Orange Park resident, followed DiGiovanni saying, “I would like to put in for ‘person of the year,’ the one name of Sandra DiGiovanni.”

Radwanski also said that he is “putting his name in the hat” for council seat 2 in April, running as non-partisan. He spoke on several other matters throughout the town council meeting—the poultry issue included. Radwanski's main concerns about the new “hen ordinance” are the common flu and viruses that can be spread from bird to human, he said.

Click here to be taken to the Town of Orange Park’s Facebook page where you can watch the full town council video.

# Clay County# Orange Park# Pets Ordinance# Dog Park# Government

