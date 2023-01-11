Orange Park Mall hosts spring sport sign-up event, YMCA membership giveaway

Clay County children and families are invited to a “Sports Mania” event hosted by Fun 4 Clay Kids atthe Orange Park Mall Saturday. Those in attendance will be entered into a giveaway to win a YMCA annual membership.

Clay County children can sign-up for spring sports at the Sports Mania event at the Orange Park Mall. Photo by Fun 4 Clay Kids

The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, between JCPenney and Dick’s Sporting Goods at the Orange Park Mall (1910 Wells Road). A variety of vendors will be stationed at the event with information about spring sporting leagues.

Children will be able to check out the sporting league options and sign-up for any that interest them, play games and the first 100 children at the event will receive their own sport water bottle, Fun 4 Clay Kids Owner Chloe Dean said.

“We have vendors that accommodate children walking and up, so there is something for everyone,” she said. “Some of the vendors will have an activity or demonstration at their tables for the kids to partake.”

Sporting sign-up options include (but are not limited to) T-ball, baseball, softball, tackle football, cheerleading, martial arts, indoor gym classes, golf lessons, soccer, swimming, flag football and more. Additionally, one lucky winner at the event will win a year-long YMCA membership at no cost, Dean said.

KidX club members will get to make their own sports-themed photo frames. The KidX Club through the Orange Park Mall is open to children ages 4-11 and encourages learning, growth and exploration, Orange Park Mall Market Director Catharine Wells said. Click here to learn more about the KidX Club or to sign up.