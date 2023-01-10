Parents, stakeholders invited to Clay County school district strategic plan town hall meeting

Clay County parents and stakeholders are invited to the school district’s first strategic plan town hall meeting on Thursday, Jan. 12 at Keystone Heights Junior/Senior High School from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

There will be three Clay County District Schools strategic plan town hall meetings to allow as many people to attend as possible. Photo by Clay County District Schools

During the meetings, Superintendent David Broskie will discuss the next steps in the strategic planning process and the upcoming goals and initiatives for the school district for the next five years.

“Superintendent Broskie will present a portion of survey data results from November, explain the five upcoming goals for the district's new strategic plan and then gather feedback from stakeholders at the meeting on potential strategies and initiatives for those five goals,” Clay County District Schools Chief of Staff Terri Dennis said.

From the feedback at the town hall meetings, the steering committees at the district office will begin to craft the strategies and initiatives for the future of the school district, she explained.

In addition to the Jan. 12 meeting, there will be two other strategic plan meetings to accommodate differing schedules, Dennis said. The other meetings are scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 19 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Oakleaf High School and Monday, Jan. 23 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Fleming Island High School.

“Meetings are spread out across the county in a northern, central and southern region to allow anyone to attend a meeting that works best for them,” Dennis said.

Superintendent Broskie will present each meeting alongside different members from his senior cabinet, such as Chief Academic Officer Roger Dailey and Chief of Staff Terri Dennis.

Meetings will not be live-streamed, but will be recorded and added to the Clay County District Schools webpage under the strategic plan page within 48 hours of the meeting’s end, Dennis said.