Martin Luther King Jr. Day: Upcoming Clay County government closures

The Clay County Administration Building and Public Works Department will be closed on Monday, Jan. 16, in observance of the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday. Administration offices will reopen at 8 a.m. and the Public Works Department will reopen at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is recognized on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. Photo by Clay County Government

Clay County Animal Services is regularly closed on Mondays and will be open at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17.

Clay County Public Libraries will be closed on Monday, Jan. 16, and no materials will be due on that day. Libraries will reopen Tuesday, Jan 17, at 10 a.m.

Rosemary Hill Solid Waste Management Facility will operate normal hours on Monday, Jan. 16, (7:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.) Administrative offices will be closed. Curbside collection of garbage and yard waste will operate as usual. Residents should place materials at the curb before 6 a.m. on the day of collection.

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day is a federal holiday in the United States marking the birthday of Civil Rights leader Martin Luther King, Jr. It is observed on the third Monday of January each year as “A day on not a day off,” Clay County Public Information Officer Annaleasa Winter said.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is the only federal holiday designated as a “National Day of Service” to encourage all Americans to volunteer to improve their communities.