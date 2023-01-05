Former Georgia police officer arrested for shoplifting at Orange Park Mall, deputies say

A former Savannah, Georgia, police officer is in Clay County Jail after he was arrested Sunday for grand theft from Watches Plus in the Orange Park Mall, deputies said.

According to the arrest report, Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to Watches Plus at approximately 12:36 p.m. in reference to a shoplifting. A witness described the suspect as a white male in a yellow shirt and dark pants.

Deputies made contact with the man, Ernest Ferguson, 28, of Savannah, Georgia, outside of Kyodai Sushi Rock Restaurant. Ferguson was read his rights and agreed to speak with deputies, the arrest report said. It was noted he was “highly cooperative,” according to deputies.

Ferguson was fired from the Savannah Police Department in October 2022 for a drunk driving incident. At the time of his DUI, Ferguson was under investigation for a fatal officer-involved shooting that occurred June 24, 2022, according to the Savannah Morning News .

After his arrest in Orange Park, Ferguson admitted to taking three watches in order to pawn them, the arrest report said. He also notified deputies of where he had discarded them.

A witness and Watches Plus employee told deputies that Ferguson had come into the store claiming to be looking for a watch for his grandfather. He asked to see several watches stored in a locked case.

The witness said Ferguson selected three watches, grabbed them and proceeded to walk out of the shop entrance before sprinting out of the mall entrance, she told deputies. She said that she followed Ferguson until he was apprehended by law enforcement, according to the arrest report.

An itemized receipt showed that Ferguson stole a black Bulova watch priced at $895, a rose gold watch with a velvet band priced at $1,295 and an all-gold watch priced at $1,295. The stolen items came to a grand total of $3,485, the arrest report said.

Deputies reviewed video footage of the incident, which confirmed the witness’ report.

All three watches were recovered in various locations throughout the parking lot and were returned to the owner (Watches Plus), deputies said.

Ferguson was transported to Orange Park Medical Center to be medically cleared due to pre-existing injuries to both of his hands, the arrest report said.

Once cleared, Ferguson was transported to Clay County Jail for one charge of grand theft (more than $750 and less than $5,000) and his bond is set at $25,003.