Savannah, GA

Former Georgia police officer arrested for shoplifting at Orange Park Mall, deputies say

Zoey Fields

A former Savannah, Georgia, police officer is in Clay County Jail after he was arrested Sunday for grand theft from Watches Plus in the Orange Park Mall, deputies said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pJc7x_0k4pQNIi00
A former Savannah, Georgia, police officer was arrested for shoplifting from the Orange Park Mall on New Year's day.Photo byOrange Park Mall

According to the arrest report, Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to Watches Plus at approximately 12:36 p.m. in reference to a shoplifting. A witness described the suspect as a white male in a yellow shirt and dark pants.

Deputies made contact with the man, Ernest Ferguson, 28, of Savannah, Georgia, outside of Kyodai Sushi Rock Restaurant. Ferguson was read his rights and agreed to speak with deputies, the arrest report said. It was noted he was “highly cooperative,” according to deputies.

Ferguson was fired from the Savannah Police Department in October 2022 for a drunk driving incident. At the time of his DUI, Ferguson was under investigation for a fatal officer-involved shooting that occurred June 24, 2022, according to the Savannah Morning News.

After his arrest in Orange Park, Ferguson admitted to taking three watches in order to pawn them, the arrest report said. He also notified deputies of where he had discarded them.

A witness and Watches Plus employee told deputies that Ferguson had come into the store claiming to be looking for a watch for his grandfather. He asked to see several watches stored in a locked case.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OPHBa_0k4pQNIi00
Ferguson.Photo byWTOC

The witness said Ferguson selected three watches, grabbed them and proceeded to walk out of the shop entrance before sprinting out of the mall entrance, she told deputies. She said that she followed Ferguson until he was apprehended by law enforcement, according to the arrest report.

An itemized receipt showed that Ferguson stole a black Bulova watch priced at $895, a rose gold watch with a velvet band priced at $1,295 and an all-gold watch priced at $1,295. The stolen items came to a grand total of $3,485, the arrest report said.

Deputies reviewed video footage of the incident, which confirmed the witness’ report.

All three watches were recovered in various locations throughout the parking lot and were returned to the owner (Watches Plus), deputies said.

Ferguson was transported to Orange Park Medical Center to be medically cleared due to pre-existing injuries to both of his hands, the arrest report said.

Once cleared, Ferguson was transported to Clay County Jail for one charge of grand theft (more than $750 and less than $5,000) and his bond is set at $25,003.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Clay County# Arrests# Crime# Orange Park Mall# Savannah Georgia

Comments / 0

Published by

Accredited journalist with experience covering a wide range of stories consisting of breaking news, city and county government, crime and courts, feature stories and local interest. Facebook Bulletin writer, reporter; The Learning Curve. Twitter: @zoeyfields0

Jacksonville, FL
1K followers

More from Zoey Fields

Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville man arrested for attempted murder in Orange Park stabbing

A Jacksonville man is in Clay County Jail after stabbing a male victim. He faces one charge of attempted murder.Photo byScott RodgersononUnsplash. A Jacksonville man faces attempted murder charges in Clay County after stabbing a male victim several times Sunday night.

Read full story
2 comments
Fleming Island, FL

Fleming Island Elementary school earns Purple Star School of Distinction, public invited to ceremony

The Florida Department of Education designated Fleming Island Elementary School as a Purple Star School of Distinction—a distinction given to schools that recognize and support the needs of military families.

Read full story
Clay County, FL

Motorist Alert: Current and upcoming Clay County road projects, lane closures

A railroad track maintenance project is set to begin in Clay County on Monday, Jan. 16. The project will involve closures of several railroad crossings along U.S. 17 and Doctors Lake Drive.

Read full story
2 comments
Orange Park, FL

Miami man arrested after fatal stabbing at Orange Park hotel

A male victim was stabbed to death at the Stay Suites America hotel in Orange Park Sunday. A Miami man is now in Clay County Jail facing one charge of second-degree murder. At approximately 3:35 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office received multiple calls about a person being stabbed to death at Stay Suites America hotel, located at 1656 Wells Road.

Read full story
Clay County, FL

Martin Luther King Jr. Day: Upcoming Clay County government closures

The Clay County Administration Building and Public Works Department will be closed on Monday, Jan. 16, in observance of the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday. Administration offices will reopen at 8 a.m. and the Public Works Department will reopen at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023.

Read full story
5 comments
Clay County, FL

Clay County meeting announced for veterans who may be eligible for compensation

Certain military veterans may have been exposed to toxic chemicals during their service overseas, and Clay County Veterans' Services is holding a forum to explain a large healthcare and benefits expansion that could benefit them.

Read full story
Clay County, FL

Clay County District Schools prepares for 2023-24 accelerated programs, open-enrollment

Deadlines are coming up for rising 7th and 9th-graders within the Clay County school district to apply for accelerated programs for the 2023-24 school year, Superintendent David Broskie said at Thursday night’s school board meeting.

Read full story
Clay County, FL

Clay County schools reach decisions on more parent-challenged library books

Five library books challenged by parents in the Clay County District School system have been reviewed by school faculty, Superintendent David Broskie and a council of parents to determine their fate in school libraries.

Read full story
4 comments
Clay County, FL

Calvary Church offers free food drive for Clay County residents in need

Calvary Church in Orange Park offers a drive-thru food distribution service, Calvary Cares Food and Outreach Ministry, to those in and around Clay County in need of food for their households.

Read full story
Middleburg, FL

Jacksonville man arrested in Middleburg for possession of methamphetamine, fentanyl, deputies say

A Jacksonville man was arrested Monday in Middleburg for the possession of methamphetamine, fentanyl and drug equipment, deputies said. A Jacksonville man faces charges in Clay County for possession of fentanyl, methamphetamine and drug equipment.Photo byScott RodgersononUnsplash.

Read full story
1 comments
Middleburg, FL

Jacksonville man, woman arrested for drug possession in Middleburg, deputies say

A Jacksonville man and woman were arrested Saturday for the possession of methamphetamine and Xanax, deputies said. Two Jacksonville individuals arrested on drug possession charges in Middleburg.Photo byScott RodgersononUnsplash.

Read full story
3 comments
Clay County, FL

Clay County Libraries: 2023 calendar filled with fun events for all ages

The Clay County libraries offer various clubs and events for children, teens and adults, as well as “all-ages” programs for residents to attend for free. Clay County Public Libraries' upcoming events for January 2023.Photo byClay County Public Library.

Read full story
1 comments
Green Cove Springs, FL

Free art display at Clay County Courthouse spotlights Human Trafficking Awareness

A new Human Trafficking Awareness “Art in the Courthouse” mosaic and photography display is now open for public viewing at the Clay County Courthouse, on the fourth floor. Clay County’s Clerk of Court and Comptroller office launched an outreach effort, “Art in the Courthouse,” that showcases different themes and artwork for residents and visitors to view. January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month, so current displays are centered around the issue and uplifting survivors, Court and Comptroller Public Information Officer Mary Justino said.

Read full story
Clay County, FL

Clay County firefighter arrested, faces one count of domestic battery, deputies say

Clay County Fire and Rescue personnel are some of the county employees granted exemption, or C163 forms, upon arrest.Photo byClay County Fire and Rescue. A Clay County Fire and Rescue firefighter was arrested Tuesday, Dec. 27, after a physical altercation with his ex-girlfriend, deputies say.

Read full story
6 comments
Clay County, FL

New Year’s Eve: Understanding firework precautions, safety tips

Floridians are legally allowed to set off fireworks three days out of the year — Fourth of July, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Clay County Fire and Rescue made an announcement about safety precautions as residents prepare for the New Year.

Read full story
Middleburg, FL

Argument over food order leads to Middleburg man’s arrest for domestic battery, deputies say

A Middleburg man was arrested Thursday and faces one charge of domestic battery by strangulation after a verbal argument over ordering food escalated and became physical, deputies say.

Read full story
3 comments
Clay County, FL

Fugitive Friday: Up to $3,000 cash reward for person with tip leading to arrest

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community for help in another “Fugitive Friday.” Anyone with information that leads to an arrest may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $3,000, the sheriff’s office said.

Read full story
Clay County, FL

Clay County New Year’s Eve: Best spots to watch fireworks

New Year's Eve is Saturday, Dec. 31 and there are several large fireworks displays scheduled near Clay County for residents to attend free of charge. New Year's Eve fireworks celebrations will occur the night of Dec. 31 (Saturday).Photo byBryan LopezonUnsplash.

Read full story
Clay County, FL

Clay County first responders, veterans raise more than $5,000 for local boy battling leukemia

More than $5,000 was raised during a Dec. 18 chili cook-off fundraiser for a local Orange Park boy battling leukemia. Clay County first responders and veterans teamed up to help raise money for parents Amber Lang and Zach Taylor whose son, Shane, was diagnosed with leukemia in June of 2019. The fundraiser was held at Whitey’s Fish Camp where guests purchased a ticket at the door to taste and vote on their favorite of 22 batches of chili.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy