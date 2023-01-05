Calvary Church offers free food drive for Clay County residents in need

Calvary Church in Orange Park offers a drive-thru food distribution service, Calvary Cares Food and Outreach Ministry, to those in and around Clay County in need of food for their households.

Those in need simply fill out a survey answering questions such as the number of people in their home, their ages and whether anyone is disabled.

Calvary Cares is available to anyone, all ages, in need. Photo by Calvary Church Orange Park

Food drives are held on the first Tuesday and third Thursday of each month from 10 a.m. to noon at Calvary Church, 9 Knight Boxx Road in Orange Park. The next food drive date is scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 19.

The church celebrated one year of the Calvary Cares Food and Outreach Ministry in September, a church volunteer said. According to the church website, Calvary Cares serves more than 7,500 families in seven cities including Orange Park, Green Cove Springs, Lake Asbury, Fleming Island, Maxville, Middleburg and Keystone Heights.

Calvary is partnered with Feeding Northeast Florida, a nonprofit food bank serving Clay and surrounding counties such as Baker, Duval, Flagler and St. Johns. Feeding Northeast Florida partnered Calvary Cares with Publix to ensure an abundance of food available for each food drive, the Calvary volunteer said.

Meat and produce are regularly provided on each Tuesday and Thursday food drive. On Thursdays, in addition to meat and produce, guests have the option to choose dry foods and baked goods, she said.

Click here to see a full list of Calvary Cares statistics and resources.

The church accepts and encourages volunteers for the food drive. Each volunteer must be vetted through the Calvary website for safety purposes. Click here to sign-up to be a volunteer.