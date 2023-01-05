Jacksonville man, woman arrested for drug possession in Middleburg, deputies say

A Jacksonville man and woman were arrested Saturday for the possession of methamphetamine and Xanax, deputies said.

Two Jacksonville individuals arrested on drug possession charges in Middleburg. Photo by Scott Rodgerson on Unsplash

At approximately 11:10 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31, Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputies observed a gray GMC Sierra truck driving down Bluejay Drive in Middleburg. A search of the vehicle showed it was not registered, deputies said.

A traffic stop was made in the area of Openwoods Road and Peregrine Place and deputies found two people in the vehicle. The driver, Katie Chapman, 43, of Jacksonville and a male passenger, Nicholas Magli, 45, of Jacksonville.

An additional deputy and his K9, Cash, arrived on scene to conduct an exterior search of the vehicle. Cash alerted deputies to the odor of narcotics, the arrest report said. During this time, Magli was seen making movements in the vehicle and pushing something underneath his leg, deputies said.

Magli was asked to step out of the vehicle and agreed, though, still pushing something away from him, deputies said.

Deputies located two clear plastic bags, one with six pills and another with three pills, later identified as Xanax, the arrest report said.

Behind the driver’s seat was a backpack containing a box. Inside the box were two syringes and a clear plastic bag containing a crystallized substance that yielded positive results for methamphetamine, the arrest report said.

Chapman spoke with deputies about the incident, but her statements have been removed from the arrest report. She was issued a citation for no motor vehicle registration and for driving on a suspended license. She was arrested for the possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Magli was arrested for possession of Xanax without a prescription.

Both Chapman and Magli were transported to Clay County Jail. Chapman's bond is set at $5,003 and Magli’s bond is set at $15,003.