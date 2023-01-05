Clay County Libraries: 2023 calendar filled with fun events for all ages

Zoey Fields

The Clay County libraries offer various clubs and events for children, teens and adults, as well as “all-ages” programs for residents to attend for free.

Clay County Public Libraries' upcoming events for January 2023.Photo byClay County Public Library

Celebrate like a wizard

To kick off the new year, the Orange Park Library (2054 Plainfield Drive) is hosting a “Harry Potter Yule Ball” for all ages on Thursday, Jan. 5 at 6 p.m. Patrons are encouraged to come dressed in “fancy robes or Muggle attire,” Director of Library Services Karen Walker said.

Winter book sales

The Middleburg-Clay Hill Library (2245 Aster Ave.) will hold three winter book sales with reading options for all ages. Each event is held in partnership with the Friends of the Middleburg-Clay Hill Library to help provide funding for libraries.

Winter Book Sale dates:

  • Thursday, Jan. 26 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Friday, Jan. 27 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Saturday, Jan. 28 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Teen Scene

Clay County teenagers have the option to join the “Teen Underground” club as a way to hang out with friends after school, Walker said. Ages 12 through 17 are encouraged to attend events for arts and crafts, games and anime.

The Teen Underground has a rotating schedule with meetings held on various days of the week at different Clay County libraries. Click here to see the full schedule.

The full Teen Underground schedule can be found on the Clay County Libraries' webpage.Photo byClay County Public Library

Additionally, teens can join the Anime Club which meets on the second Saturday of each month at the Green Cove Springs Library (403 Ferris St.) and the fourth Monday of each month at the Fleming Island Library (1895 Towncenter Blvd.)

Club members get together to watch anime, draw, craft or simply spend time with friends with common interests. Click here to learn more about the Anime Club.

Fun for kids and adults

Various programs for children and adults are available at each library in Clay County. Children's programs include baby, toddler and preschool-aged storytime sessions, exploration time where children can explore STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) concepts and family storytime.

Adult sessions include Bingo for books, courses covering credit scores, a first-time homebuyers seminar and other activities such as crafts, games and life skill courses.

Click here to view the full schedule of events for adults and children.

For more information about a specific event, contact 904-278-3614.

