Free art display at Clay County Courthouse spotlights Human Trafficking Awareness

A new Human Trafficking Awareness “Art in the Courthouse” mosaic and photography display is now open for public viewing at the Clay County Courthouse, on the fourth floor.

Clay County’s Clerk of Court and Comptroller office launched an outreach effort, “Art in the Courthouse,” that showcases different themes and artwork for residents and visitors to view. January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month, so current displays are centered around the issue and uplifting survivors, Court and Comptroller Public Information Officer Mary Justino said.

First Coast Quilter's Guild contributed swatches for the Art in the Courthouse show. Photo by Clay County Clerk of Court and Comptroller

This marks the Art in the Courthouse’s fifth show available for free to the public.

“Created in partnership with local art groups, schools, our county, civic groups and our judiciary, this program provides space inside the Clay County Courthouse in Green Cove Springs for artwork to be displayed and enjoyed,” the courthouse webpage says.

All artwork from any Art in the Courthouse show is available for viewing any time the courthouse is open to the public, Justino said. Normal courthouse hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The current display will be up for the entire month of January.

“Thousands of people conduct business at the courthouse annually, so our goal is to allow their time spent here to be both welcoming and educational,” she said. “We encourage employees of the courthouse and nearby offices, along with the whole community, to stop by the courthouse to view the display all month.”

January's art display spotlights Human Trafficking Awareness month. Photo by Clay County Clerk of Court and Comptroller

In addition to visiting during business hours, the public is invited to a special “spotlight” event for the Human Trafficking Awareness display on Friday, Jan. 20 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Courthouse staff will be on hand to greet visitors who come to view the artwork.

The display includes custom quilt squares created by members of the First Coast Quilters Guild, a not-for-profit education and community outreach group. The quilters worked for several months to create the squares that are now on display, Justino said.

“The items are both beautiful and thought-provoking,” she said. “They are displayed alongside framed photos of a mural-mosaic that normally hangs at Rethreaded’s Delores Barr Weaver Campus of Hope in Jacksonville.”

Rethreaded is a shop that began as a way to provide abused women with safe and supportive jobs where they could earn money while learning a skill and experience continued healing through the community, Founder Kristin Keen said.

Since hiring its first full-time employee in 2012, Rethreaded has employed 78 women who are survivors of human trafficking. Click here to learn more about Rethreaded, or to view their shop.