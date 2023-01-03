Clay County firefighter arrested, faces one count of domestic battery, deputies say

Clay County Fire and Rescue personnel are some of the county employees granted exemption, or C163 forms, upon arrest. Photo by Clay County Fire and Rescue

A Clay County Fire and Rescue firefighter was arrested Tuesday, Dec. 27, after a physical altercation with his ex-girlfriend, deputies say.

Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call in reference to a disturbance at approximately 8:20 a.m. Upon arrival, they spoke to the female victim who said she had been dropping her child off at her ex-boyfriend’s house due to a custody exchange.

Her ex-boyfriend, Joseph Fitzpatrick, 31, a Clay County Fire and Rescue firefighter, started an argument over her gathering her belongings, she told deputies.

It should be noted that Fitzpatrick’s arrest was not made public on the Clay County Sheriff’s Office website arrest log due to Fitzpatrick’s status as a firefighter which allowed him to sign an exemption form through the sheriff’s office. NewsBreak obtained information about Fitzpatrick’s arrest through the Clay County Clerk of Court and Comptroller’s Office.

Certain names being hidden from the sheriff’s office arrest log (or “daily bulletin”) is a common theme in Clay County, as certain county employees (and former employees) are granted exemptions from the log upon arrest. These individuals simply sign a form that removes their name, address and date of birth from the arrest log.

The sheriff’s office says these exemption forms (also called C163 forms) are their way of complying with exemptions to the state’s Sunshine Law Florida Statue 119.07.

Click here to read the full story about the Clay County Sheriff’s Office exemption forms.

Fitzpatrick now faces one count of domestic battery after the verbal argument escalated to a physical altercation.

While gathering items from the garage, Fitzpatrick grabbed the victim and “choke slammed” her onto the ground, according to the arrest report.

Once they were outside the garage, Fitzpatrick proceeded to apply his knee into her right rib cage to hold her down, she said. The arrest report said that whenever she began to fight back, he would grab her face and attempt to slam it into the concrete.

While on the ground, the victim struck Fitzpatrick with her keys to try to get him off of her, she said, the keys were the only belongings she had in her hand at the time.

Deputies observed redness on the victim’s torso and on her knuckles. Her right hand was bleeding from being on the sidewalk, the arrest report said.

Clay County Fire and Rescue responded to the scene and the victim agreed to be medically evaluated due to pain she was having in her torso, the arrest report said.

Fitzpatrick refused to speak with law enforcement, the arrest report said.

“I can confirm the individual [Fitzpatrick] is an employee with Clay County Fire Rescue,” Clay County Communications Director Laura Christmas said. “We do not comment on ongoing personnel situations. We will take appropriate action, if necessary, should the outcome of the investigation warrant that.”

As per Clay County Fire and Rescue procedures, Fitzpatrick has been reassigned to an administrative position until further notice, she said.

Fitzpatrick’s arraignment hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 24 at 9:30 a.m. in Clay County Courtroom 2.