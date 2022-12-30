Argument over food order leads to Middleburg man’s arrest for domestic battery, deputies say

A Middleburg man was arrested Thursday and faces one charge of domestic battery by strangulation after a verbal argument over ordering food escalated and became physical, deputies say.

Phillips was arrested Thursday and faces one charge of domestic battery by strangulation. Photo by Scott Rodgerson on Unsplash

Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a call at approximately 5:29 p.m., Dec. 29, in reference to an assault. Upon arrival, they made contact with a female victim who said she had been laying in bed with John Phillips, 30, of Middleburg, when they got into an argument while ordering food.

Phillips threw the blanket off which caused a bowl to fly off the bed, the arrest report said. The bowl hit the victim’s foot and Phillips then took the bowl and threw it against the wall causing it to shatter, she told deputies.

Phillips left the bedroom but continued throwing multiple items throughout the house including a cell phone, which broke. The victim told deputies she called her mother to come and get her to try to prevent the argument from further escalating.

After the victim called her mother, Phillips grabbed her by the throat with both hands – choking her and calling her names that have been removed from the arrest report. Phillips refused to let her leave by choking her and pinning her against the wall, she told deputies.

The victim told deputies she was unable to breathe but did not lose consciousness.

When Phillips let go of the victim, she was able to get out the side of the house and ran to a neighbor’s home to call law enforcement, she said.

Clay County Fire and Rescue arrived on the scene and noted marks along the right side of the victim’s neck and on the left side of her shoulder blade. Both the victim and Phillips declined medical treatment, the arrest report said.

A small red mark was found on Phillips’ ankle, deputies said.

Inside the home, damage and disarray were consistent with the description provided by the victim. Due to the marks on the victim and the condition of the home, deputies had probable cause to place Phillips under arrest.

He was transported to Clay County Jail and his bond is set at $7,503.