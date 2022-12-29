Orange Park High School student arrested for second sexual battery charge, family speaks out

An Orange Park High School student faces two charges of sexual battery against a minor, deputies said. Photo by Scott Rodgerson on Unsplash

An Orange Park High School student is in Clay County Jail on a $325,006 bond after he was arrested Friday, Dec. 23, for his second sexual battery offense in a two-month span, deputies say.

Jarel Walker-Webb, 18, of Orange Park, has been under investigation multiple times for sexual battery incidents, records show. He was arrested just two months before the December incident on Oct. 19 for sexual battery against a 17-year-old classmate, Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputies said.

According to the October arrest report, Walker-Webb talked the victim into sneaking out of her home to meet him after they had a brief conversation on the phone. The victim agreed because she knew him from school, she told deputies.

The majority of the victim’s statements have been removed from the arrest report due to her being a minor, and the sexual nature of the case.

Walker-Webb’s relatives spoke with News4Jax on a condition of anonymity. They said at a young age, he was diagnosed with autism and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), conditions they said they worked to get him professional help to have treated. Around age 13, however, they said his mental health led to criminal sexual behavior.

At age 13, Walker-Webb was a suspect in a sexual assault case in a Kansas middle school, they said in the News4Jax interview. In September of 2021, Palm Bay police arrested Walker-Webb on charges of lewd and lascivious battery involving a 14-year-old girl, News4Jax reported.

“I spoke with public defenders. I spoke with attorneys there. I also sent emails to get him help, just to avoid situations like this from happening,” the relative said.

Relatives say that because Walker is so young, he needs quality mental healthcare instead of being incarcerated like a hardened criminal, News4Jax reported. They said that several doctors have evaluated Walker-Webb in the past and that he is not competent to answer questions from police or fully understand the trouble he’s in.

Walker-Webb now awaits his next pretrial date which is set for Tuesday, Jan. 24 at 9 a.m. in Clay County Courtroom 12. He faces two charges of sexual battery against a minor by someone 18 years or older.