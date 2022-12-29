Orange Park, FL

Suspect still at large after fatal shooting at Orange Park Athletic Association, police say

Zoey Fields

The Orange Park Police Department is still searching for the suspect involved in Wednesday's fatal shooting at Orange Park Athletic Assoc.Photo byDavid von DiemaronUnsplash

An 18-year-old shot during an argument over a basketball game on Wednesday at the Orange Park Athletic Association, 1086 Fromhart St., has died, police say.

At this time, no suspect is in custody and police are working to obtain additional information to identify a potential suspect, they said.

“Drew Allen Wright III passed away early this morning at approximately 2:14 a.m.,” the Orange Park Police Department said in a Thursday press release. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Wright family as they grieve the loss of their loved one.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Orange Park Police Department at 904-264-5555.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can submit a tip to First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

According to the Orange Park Police Department, officers were dispatched to the scene at approximately 3:46 p.m. Wednesday. Upon arrival, officers realized the shooter had fled the scene already, they said.

Police said Wright was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

“The shooting is isolated and stemmed from a fight between a group of males who were playing basketball at the Orange Park Athletic Association (OPAA) basketball courts,” investigators said in a press release.

A portion of Gano Avenue in front of the park was shut down for the investigation. The street has now reopened and there is no imminent threat in the area, police said.

“A lot of the young kids play with the older kids too so that’s what’s kind of concerning because you never know. It could have hit — bullets don’t have any names, so it could have hit anybody,” Faye Johnson, a visitor who was near the park around the time of the shooting, told News4Jax.

Wright’s remains have been transported to the Duval County Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy, the police department said in their press release.

“Detectives are making good progress and following up on strong leads,” the release said. It is unknown at this time how many people were involved in the incident, in the basketball game or nearby in the area, they said.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office and Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement are assisting with the investigation.

