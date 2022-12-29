Hagan Ace Hardware invites public to ribbon-cutting ceremony for new Orange Park location

Clay County residents are invited to the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Hagan’s Ace Hardware store in Orange Park. The shop is expected to fully open on March 17.

The event will be held on Jan. 3 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the new Orange Park location at 1464 Park Avenue, Suite 1472. The event is free and to the public and local representatives and dignitaries are expected to be present, Hagan Ace Advertising and Marketing Director Tera Lageman said.

Hagan Ace Hardware is opening a 10th location in Orange Park. Photo by Hagan Ace Hardware

The Orange Park location marks the 10th store in Northeast Florida owned by the Hagan family, Lageman said.

Husband, Don, and wife, Ann Hagan, opened their first store in 1962 and have continued expanding. Lageman said that each Ace Hardware store is independently-owned, though not all owners choose to include their last name in the store’s name.

“Having your family name on a building is very humbling,” Don and Ann’s son Bill Hagan said. “With that said, we emphasize to our staff that our family reputation is very important to us, therefore we train everyone to treat all customers with respect and to always do what is fair and right.”

Each Hagan Ace Hardware location sports the family’s last name and has ties to family members whether it is Don, his son Bill or extended family within the business, Lageman said.

The Orange Park location will be the first of Hagan’s stores that features a “coastal outfitter store” within the shop, Lageman said. Coastal outfitting includes a kayak shop, paddle board shop and appropriate clothing items for water activities, she said.

In addition to the Orange Park store, Hagan is already preparing to open an 11th store in Callahan, his hometown, Lageman said.

“We normally do a soft open to make sure the store gets up and running smoothly,” she said. “Then we will have a big grand opening sale for the locations.”

Local and county representatives and commissioners are expected to make an appearance at the Orange Park ribbon-cutting ceremony, Lageman said. The event is open to the public to celebrate the Hagan family’s 61 years in business and continued expansion, she said.