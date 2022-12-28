Jacksonville man arrested for starting fire in dumpster in Orange Park

A Jacksonville man was arrested Tuesday for setting fire to a Waste Pro USA dumpster. He faces charges of vandalism of $1,000 or more, deputies said.

Jacksonville man arrested for starting dumpster fire at Waste Pro USA in Orange Park, deputies say. Photo by Getty Images

At approximately 7:40 a.m. Dec. 27, Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to 58 Blanding Boulevard in Orange Park (the property of Vision Works and Waste Pro USA) in reference to someone trying to set a dumpster on fire.

Upon arrival, deputies located Richard Brenner, 38, of Jacksonville, behind the O’Reilly’s Auto Parts store, the arrest report said.

Brenner had successfully started a fire within the dumpster before responding deputies arrived. The fire got out of control and spread outside of the dumpster and onto the nearby white fence surrounding it, the arrest report said.

Clay County Fire and Rescue Engine 18 responded to the scene to extinguish the fire, the arrest report said.

Deputies spoke with the reporting party and the manager of the Vision Works property, they said. Waste Pro USA told deputies the cost of damages to the dumpster is more than $1,000. The exact amount has been redacted from the arrest report.

Brenner was transported to Clay County Jail and his bond is set at $10,003.