Jacksonville man arrested on Christmas Eve for threatening victim with firearm, deputies say

A Jacksonville man was arrested in Green Cove Springs on Christmas Eve on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a weapon or ammunition by a convicted felon, deputies say.

According to the arrest report, Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched at approximately 12:12 a.m. on Dec. 24, in reference to a “threats or harassment” call for service, they said.

A Jacksonville man was arrested on Christmas Eve in Clay County for aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by convicted felon. Photo by Getty Images

Dispatch informed deputies that David Starvaggi, 22, of Jacksonville, had pointed a firearm at a male victim and had fled from the Green Cove Springs residence in a green-colored Chevy SUV, the arrest report said.

Deputies located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. Starvaggi and his girlfriend were both in the vehicle and placed in handcuffs for investigative purposes, deputies said.

Both Starvaggi and his girlfriend cooperated with deputies, providing statements describing what had occurred earlier, the arrest report said. Starvaggi’s statements have been redacted from the arrest report.

Deputies interviewed the male victim and a female witness. Both provided deputies with sworn written statements.

Deputies searched the Chevy SUV and found a firearm located underneath the driver’s seat of the vehicle, the arrest report said. It was noted that a National Crime Information Center (NCIC) report revealed that Starvaggi is a convicted felon and, therefore, is not legally allowed to be in the possession of a firearm or ammunition.

Starvaggi was arrested and transported to Clay County Jail and his bond is set at $125,006. His girlfriend was released and is not facing charges.