Clay County residents invited to third Clay Community Transportation Meeting

Clay County residents are invited to a third public meeting to provide input on the Clay Community Transportation (CCT) and the Jacksonville Transportation Authority (JTA) 2022 Transportation Study and potential improvements that could be made in the county.

Clay County residents' input will help government officials dictate how to move forward with transportation services. Photo by Clay County Government

The public meeting will be Tuesday, Jan. 10, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Keystone Heights Beach Pavilion located at 565 South Lawrence Blvd.

Residents’ input will be used to help the team identify service improvements for the future of transportation in Clay County, Public Information Officer Annaleasa Winter said.

County officials will be present as well as transportation services representatives who will give a presentation and provide exhibits that attendees will be able to view.

Following the presentation, staff will be available to discuss the project and residents will have the opportunity to provide comments.

Click here for those who cannot attend in person, but wish to view the meeting.

Those who cannot attend can still submit comments and questions to jnorsworthy@jtafla.com.

Future opportunities to provide input will be made available. For a full schedule, visit www.JTAfla.com.