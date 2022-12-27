Baptist Medical Center Clay welcomes first patient, newborn baby

Baptist Medical Center Clay in Fleming Island. Photo by Baptist Medical Center Clay Facebook

The new Baptist Medical Center Clay in Fleming Island officially opened its doors to the public Thursday, Dec. 22, welcoming its first patient and newborn baby.

The new facility includes a full-service 102-bed hospital, new technologies in maternity and cardiology care and an entire floor dedicated to Intensive Care Units (ICU).

Located at 1771 Baptist Clay Drive in Fleming Island, it is one of the first hospitals in the area to feature a Women’s Imaging Center and Wound Care Center.

The Baptist Medical Center Clay Facebook Page has documented the facility's landmarks since opening its doors to the public—featuring posts about the first patient’s reason for visiting, and welcoming the first newborn baby delivered in the hospital.

Baptist says they are investing $200 million to build the hospital, which will create 700 new jobs in the area.

The Center announced on Facebook that hiring is active. Click here for those wishing to apply.

“Clay County residents tell us they need more hospital-based health care services close to where they live and work,” Vice President of Ambulatory Campuses and Emergency Services Darin Roark said in a release.

Contactless features will also be added, including touchless door entrances and touchless features in restrooms are also part of the new design.

The Women’s Imaging Center opened Dec. 5 and welcomed its first two patients within the Baptist HealthPlace building, according to a Baptist Facebook post.

The Baptist HealthPlace building features amenities such as women's Imaging (ultrasounds and screenings), a laboratory, primary care offices, a neurology and nephrology specialty clinic, Baptist heart specialists, a urology specialty clinic and a cancer center.

Additionally, Baptist announced on Oct. 21 that the new hospital will have a fully-serviced Wound Care Center that includes two hyperbaric chambers (used to speed healing) and offers advanced treatment for patients suffering from chronic and non-healing wounds.

Click here to learn more about the new Baptist Clay location, and other Baptist hospitals in Florida.

To contact the hospital call 904-516-1000.