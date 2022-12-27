Hidden Arrests: Clay County Sheriff’s Office omits names of certain public officials from arrest log

Zoey Fields

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office website shows a running list of arrests the department makes each day – the “daily bulletin.” Certain county employees, however, can sign an exemption form and their names won’t appear on the arrest log – or mugshots on the department’s inmate list.

The Sheriff’s Office says these exemption forms, called the C163 form, are their way of complying with exceptions to the state’s Sunshine Law Florida Statute 119.07.

Two arrests omitted from the arrest log in November included men charged with domestic battery. Another man granted the exemption last month is charged with aggravated battery on a pregnant female.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O2mqT_0jvlLzg600
The Clay County Sheriff's Office cites Florida Statute 119.07 as their reason for not including specific arrests on their daily log.Photo byClay County Sheriff's Office

The exemptions are available to designated personnel such as law enforcement officers, corrections officers, civilian employees of law enforcement agencies, firefighters, judges and other county and law enforcement-related positions.

The exemption is granted to these personnel throughout the state of Florida, not just Clay County employees. A Duval County law enforcement officer arrested in Clay County, for example, would be given the same option of being omitted from the arrest log, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says even former employees who resign or retire retain this exemption option if they are arrested. The exemption can also apply to their immediate family members, who are provided the same exemption form as their agency-employed spouse or parent, removing them from the daily bulletin.

The exemption, according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, exists to protect law enforcement officers and other public service employees from having their addresses, telephone numbers or other information disclosed that might put them in danger.

The law allows “certain information” for these individuals to be exempt from public disclosure. This includes Social Security numbers, medical and financial information, their ages and their addresses.

However, the law does not specifically require sheriff’s offices or police departments to remove the names of these individuals from arrest logs, such as the daily bulletin.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says it must remove the names because their arrest log automatically includes the arrested person’s age and the block where the individual was arrested. The sheriff’s office says their system does not allow certain information to be removed so the individual’s name could be listed.

Clay County’s online system that generates the daily log of arrests is referred to as the “P2C system” Clay County Sheriff’s Office Deputy and Public Information Officer Andrew Ford explained. When someone is arrested but signs an exemption form, the P2C system is turned off and, therefore, that individual’s name is not added to the list, he said.

“If you wanted a comprehensive list of all arrested persons that day, you would have to submit a public records request,” Ford said. “Otherwise, the names of people who submitted an exemption form are withheld because of their statutory exemption.”

The P2C system being shut off is to guarantee that an arrested county employee’s home address is not open to the public, he said.

However, it should be noted that specific addresses for arrested persons are not included in the daily log of arrests, only the block in which the person was arrested. Listing the person’s age on the log is another reason to exclude them, the sheriff’s office said.

In September 2022, NewsBreak obtained a list of C163 forms signed by past and present county employees who had their names removed from the daily bulletin between Jan. 2021 and Aug. 2022.

Click here to read the September story which includes different arrests than the list below.

A recent NewsBreak records request revealed six additional arrests of former public employees between Sept. 7 and Nov. 15, 2022 omitted from the arrest log. Two of the arrests were made public by Sheriff Michelle Cook via Facebook live press conferences.

Below are the six arrests that were not posted on the daily bulletin.

News agencies often check the daily bulletin, also known as an “arrest blotter,” to keep citizens up-to-date on crime in and around the county.

  • Libby Chrome, a former Florida Youth ChalleNGe Academy (FLYCA) employee was arrested Oct. 1, 2022, on charges of an authority figure engaging in lewd conduct with a student. Chrome’s case is active with the next pretrial date set for Jan. 9 at 1:30 p.m. in Clay County Courtroom 11.
  • Christopher Coldiron, a former Clay County Sheriff’s Office lieutenant was arrested Oct. 15, 2022, for driving under the influence and refusing to submit blood alcohol levels. Coldiron was terminated from the sheriff’s office on the date of his arrest. Coldiron’s case is active with the next pretrial date set for Jan. 31 at 1:30 p.m. in Clay County Courtroom 2.
  • Stephen Herman, a former Clay County Sheriff’s Office employee from Jan. 2020 to July 2020 was arrested Nov. 13, 2022 and granted an exemption due to his prior government employment. Herman faces charges of aggravated battery on a pregnant female and tampering in the third degree of a felony proceeding. Herman’s case is active with the next review scheduled for Jan. 3 at 9 a.m. in Clay County Courtroom 12.
  • Daniel Rivera, a former Putnam County Sheriff’s Officer corrections officer employed from July 2020 to Sept. 2022, was arrested Nov. 6, 2022, for domestic battery. Rivera was granted an exemption due to his prior government employment. His case is active with the next pretrial date set for Feb. 16 at 9:30 a.m. in Clay County Courtroom 2.
  • Justin Tidwell, a former Lake Butler Department of Corrections employee was arrested Nov. 10, 2022, on charges of domestic battery by strangulation, simple domestic battery and resisting officers. He was granted an exemption due to his government affiliation. Tidwell was terminated from his position on Nov. 17, 2022, following his arrest. His case is active with the next case review set for Jan. 4 at 1:30 p.m. in Clay County Courtroom 12.
  • Teresa Yacovoni, a former Lawtey Department of Corrections probation officer employed from July 1998 to Sept. 2022, was arrested on Sept. 23, 2022 on charges of aggravated battery on a pregnant female. Yacovoni was granted an exemption due to her government affiliation. Her trial is active and awaiting jury trial set for Feb. 27 at 1:30 p.m. in Clay County Courtroom 12.

Clay County residents have the right to request public records from the agency. Click here to be taken to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office Public Records Center.

To read the sheriff’s office daily bulletin, click here.

