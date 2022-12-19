Man arrested for disturbance at Clay County Circle K over store’s lack of vapes

A Boca Raton man was arrested Wednesday after starting an altercation at the Circle K on Blanding Boulevard over the store not having any vapes for sale, deputies said.

At approximately 12:46 a.m., Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the Circle K gas station in reference to a disturbance. Upon arrival, they made contact with a male victim who said Angel Rodriguez Sanchez, 28, of Boca Raton had started a verbal altercation with him.

A Boca Raton man faces aggravated assault charges in Clay County over lack of vapes for sale, deputies said. Photo by Getty Images

The victim, an employee of the Circle K, said that Sanchez had gone into the store to obtain a vape, he was told they did not have any for sale and he went outside and began “flipping the signs” in front of the business out of frustration, the arrest report said. The victim came outside and began having a verbal altercation with Sanchez, he said.

Then, Sanchez got into his black Mercedes and accelerated toward the victim, as if attempting to hit him with the vehicle, the arrest report said. The interaction continued between the two men several times, with Sanchez continually swerving and accelerating aggressively toward the victim, witnesses told deputies.

It was also noted that Sanchez created a “flame thrower” he used out of his car window toward the victim, the arrest report said.

Two witnesses provided statements to deputies. One watched the interaction while sitting outside of the McDonald’s on Blanding Boulevard, the other was a clerk inside the Circle K, deputies said.

Sanches was arrested and transported to Clay County Jail on one charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without the intent to kill. His bond is set at $10,003.