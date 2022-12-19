Clay County District Schools upcoming closures, meetings

Clay County District Schools offices will be closed Dec. 26 through Jan. 2 in observance of the holiday season.

Teachers will return to their schools for “teacher planning day” on Wednesday, Jan. 4 and students return for the start of the second semester on Thursday, Jan 5, 2023.

Upcoming holiday closures and meetings for Clay County District Schools. Photo by Clay County District Schools

“Clay County schools had a great first semester and we are looking forward to an outstanding second semester,” Superintendent David Broskie said in a Facebook video .

A School Board special meeting will be held Tuesday, Dec. 20 at 9 a.m. at the District Multi-Purpose Center (corner of Walnut Street and Gratio Place) in Green Cove Springs. The meeting is to discuss the rezoning of Spring Park Elementary and the impact on surrounding existing schools, according to the agenda

The next regular school board meeting is scheduled for Jan. 5 at 6 p.m. at the Teacher In-Service Center at Fleming Island High School.

