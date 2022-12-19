Motorist Alert: 4 road projects awaiting start date in Clay County

Four Clay County road projects have been scheduled to start for three weeks yet continue to be delayed due to supply and contractor shortages.

Additionally, the construction industry has about two weeks of downtime during the Christmas holidays to allow employees to be with family, Clay County Public Information Officer Annaleasa Winter said.

Most projects are anticipated to start in January of next year pending contractor and supply availability, Winter said.

Starting soon:

Bedford Lake Road and Bedford Oak Drive (Keystone Heights) – This project is delayed due to a shortage of aggregate, a supply necessary for road paving projects, Winter said.

The project is scheduled for milling and resurfacing work on Bedford Lake Road and Bedford Lake Drive and is anticipated to start in the early weeks of January, when aggregate becomes available, she said.

Botany Street (Doctors Inlet) – Crews will be replacing the stormwater drainage system including the storm inlets and drainpipes on Botany Street just west of Dalby Court, Winter said. Work will be starting in the next several weeks and is anticipated to take up to 90 days to complete. No lane closures are anticipated and flaggers will be present.

“The issue here is the availability of contractors and construction management scheduling,” Winter said. “Many of the contractors are working on other projects in the county currently.”

North Ridge Drive (Fleming Island) – This project is delayed due to a shortage of aggregate, a supply necessary for road paving projects, Winter said. Once the project begins, motorists should anticipate daytime, single-lane closures on North Ridge Drive from Pine Avenue to the cul-de-sac beginning in the next several weeks for a milling and resurfacing project.

This project will likely begin in January, Winter said.

Bonded Transportation Program - Road construction will be starting soon for the Clay County Bonded Transportation Program projects in Middleburg, Green Cove Springs and Lake Asbury.

“The bonded transportation projects are in the final design phases,” Winter said. “Once designs are 100% complete, then contract negotiations begin. Some of the projects are also waiting on coordination with the state for wetlands credits.”

Motorists should anticipate temporary lane closures and flagging operations once work begins. Visit the Bonded Transportation Dashboard for expected start dates and project updates here: Bonded Transportation Dashboard.

Ongoing County Projects

Aquarius Concourse (Orange Park) - Motorists should anticipate daytime, single-lane closures on Aquarius Concourse from Blairmore Boulevard West to Auriga Drive for a combined Clay County Utility Authority (CCUA) utility relocation and county road and drainage improvement project.

Work is expected to take 12 months to complete.

Clay County’s contractor has continued to complete work on Clay County Utility Authority’s utility upgrades as part of the county’s roadway improvement project, CCUA Public and Governmental Affairs spokesman Dennis Ragosta said.

The contractor has completed the installation of the new water main along the first and second legs of the project and will connect the new water services for those sections in the coming weeks.

The project is currently on schedule and the estimated completion date is by next summer, Ragosta said.

Road updates are given at the start of each work week. Photo by Florida Highway Safety Motor Vehicles

Camp Ridge Lane (Middleburg) - Crews are repairing the drainage structures in the 1300 block of Camp Ridge Lane. The project includes replacing the curb inlets and drainpipes from the intersection of Pine Ridge Parkway and moving them to the south 300 feet on Camp Ridge Lane to improve drainage and prevent flooding.

Work began Nov. 1 and is anticipated to take up to 75 days to complete.

Hibernia Forest Drive (Fleming Island) – Crews will replace the stormwater cross drains between 907 and 883 and 762 and 752 Live Oak Lane.

Work is continuing the week of Dec. 12 and will include a road closure and detour to Live Oak Lane. Flaggers will be present.