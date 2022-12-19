Reminder: Clay County temporary recycling drop-off stations permanently closed

Zoey Fields

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cBxBR_0jnf0phS00
Recycling drop-off sites are now permanently closed.Photo byGetty Images

Beginning Monday, Dec. 19, Clay County temporary recycling drop-off sites will be permanently closed. Curbside collection of recyclables resumed Dec. 5 for the unincorporated areas of Clay County and the city of Keystone Heights.

Drop-off locations that will now be permanently closed are below.

  • Fleming Island,1895 Town Center Blvd.
  • Oakleaf Community Park, 3979 Plantation Oaks Blvd.
  • Ronnie Van Zant Park, 2760 Sandridge Road
  • Sunrise Park, 7933 Sunrise Blvd.
  • Walter Odum Park, 450 Parkwood Drive
  • Omega Park, County Road 218

Any material left at these locations after Dec. 18 will be considered littering, Clay County Public Information Officer Annaleasa Winter said. Littering can carry a fine of up to $500.

The locations at the Rosemary Hill Solid Waste Facility and the Environmental Convenience Centers are still available during regular operating hours, she said.

Curbside recycling resumed Dec. 5,” she said. Residents should utilize the pick-up service for their recycling needs.

The county utilizes two blue bins for recycling, and residents can request them through the free Clay Connected app, on the Clay County government website, or by calling (904) 284-6374.

Residents in Keystone Heights should call Waste Management at (904) 695-0500. Residents’ recycling day is the same day as their yard trash day.

Residents may use cardboard boxes as bins until their bins are delivered if they are still waiting, Winter said.

Acceptable Recycling Items:

First Bin: plastic containers, aluminum, tin, and steel cans, glass bottles and jars,

Second Bin: newspaper, magazines, office paper, cardboard, cartons, and juice boxes.

Shredded paper must be in a paper bag and the cardboard must be broken down 2’x3’, Winter said.

Non-acceptable items:

Medical sharps (such as needles and diabetic lancets). For proper disposal, contact the Clay County Health Department at (904) 284-6340. Plastic bags and styrofoam (egg cartons, cups and food trays), chemical containers (oil, pesticides or pool chemicals), broken window glass and mirrors, food, clothes hangers, hoses, electronics or plastic toys.

