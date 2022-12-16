Update: Parents can pick children up from Green Cove Springs Junior High due to Code Yellow lockdown

Green Cove Springs Junior High is on a code yellow lockdown as of 11:41 a.m. Friday morning due to a police investigation happening in the neighborhood.

“The lockdown is not directly related to Clay County District Schools or on our campuses,” School District Communications Coordinator Terri Dennis said.

An officer-involved shooting took place Friday morning in Green Cove Springs while law enforcement was apprehending a suspect, Action News Jax reported. The shooting happened near West and North streets, the Green Cove Springs Police Department said.

The school is on a “code yellow” lockdown meaning students are held in their classrooms and continuing lessons, but are not allowed to roam the campus freely, Dennis explained.

“Student dismissal for Green Cove Springs Junior High is undetermined at this time,” Sheriff Michelle Cook said via a SaferWatch notice. “The suspect involved is in custody with no further threat to the public or the surrounding schools listed. Updates to follow.”

e Springs Junior High is on a Code Yellow lockdown. Photo by Clay County District Schools

At this time, parents and guardians who wish to pick up their child can do so via the front office only.

“If you chose to pick up your child early today, it will count as an excused absence for the remainder of the school day. Updates will be provided when available,” the Clay County Sheriff’s Office said via SaferWatch.