Clay County Teacher of the Year, School-related Employee of the Year finalists announced

Zoey Fields

Superintendent David Broskie and leadership from the Clay Education Foundation named Clay County’s top five finalists for School-Related Employee of the Year and Teacher of the Year. They surprised them at each of their school sites on Wednesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mYPFw_0jjzWpfV00
Clay County Teacher of the Year finalists.Photo byClay County District Schools

“This outstanding group of individuals have showcased their invaluable skills and dedication serving our schools, children, and families. Our finalists have truly set themselves apart from an already talented and gifted group of top ten semi-finalists,” Broskie said.

Clay County Teacher of the Year finalists:

  • Ashleigh Haug, Middleburg Elementary, 3rd grade Math and Science
  • Kristin Makar, Ridgeview Elementary, 3rd grade English Language Arts and Social Studies
  • Heather Miller, Lake Asbury Elementary, 4th grade Math and Science
  • Jennifer Roach, Paterson Elementary, ESE Language Impaired
  • Christine Wirt, Clay High School, Career and Technical Education College and Career Coach

Clay County School-related Employee of the Year finalists:

  • Michelle De La Cruz Colon, Ridgeview High School, English to Speakers of other Languages (ESOL) classroom assistant
  • Wendy Hane, Grove Park Elementary, School Secretary
  • Abegail Rosario-Castillo, Orange Park Elementary, Media Technical Assistant
  • Jessica Thomas, Keystone Heights Junior/Senior High, Exceptional Student Education (ESE) Secretary
  • Joanne Wager, St. Bryan Jennings Elementary, Title One Assistant
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BLtss_0jjzWpfV00
Clay County School-related Employee of the Year finalists.Photo byClay County District Schools

The winner of Clay County District School-Related Employee and Teacher of the Year will be announced during the Apple Awards, hosted by the Clay Education Foundation, on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The program will be held at the Thrasher-Horne Center, 238 College Drive, in Orange Park.

“We look forward to honoring and celebrating our outstanding finalists for representing all of Clay County’s dedicated support professionals and teachers who work every day to help our children grow to their fullest potential,” Clay County District Schools Communications Coordinator Terri Dennis said.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Clay County District Schools# CCDS# Teachers# Schools# Education

Comments / 0

Published by

Accredited journalist with experience covering a wide range of stories consisting of breaking news, city and county government, crime and courts, feature stories and local interest. Facebook Bulletin writer, reporter; The Learning Curve. Twitter: @zoeyfields0

Jacksonville, FL
1295 followers

More from Zoey Fields

Green Cove Springs, FL

Update: Parents can pick children up from Green Cove Springs Junior High due to Code Yellow lockdown

Green Cove Springs Junior High is on a code yellow lockdown as of 11:41 a.m. Friday morning due to a police investigation happening in the neighborhood. “The lockdown is not directly related to Clay County District Schools or on our campuses,” School District Communications Coordinator Terri Dennis said.

Read full story
1 comments
Clay County, FL

Clay County libraries ask residents to complete survey for best books of 2022

The Clay County Library System wants to showcase the best books of 2022 with a community survey they are asking residents to participate in, County Public Information Officer Annaleasa Winter said.

Read full story
Clay County, FL

Clay County government offices’ holiday schedule: Limited hours, closures announced

All Clay County government offices will close at 3 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22 and remain closed through Dec. 26 in observance of the Christmas holiday, County Public Information Officer Annaleasa Winter said.

Read full story
Clay County, FL

Clay County residents invited to chili cook-off fundraiser for 7-year-old boy fighting leukemia

Clay County first responders and veterans are teaming up to host a fundraiser for a local 7-year-old boy battling leukemia. A chili cook-off will be held to raise money for his family.

Read full story
Orange Park, FL

Orange Park man arrested on Blanding Boulevard for aggravated assault, deputies say

An Orange Park man was arrested Friday on one count of aggravated assault, deputies say. Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the McDonald’s, 1083 Blanding Blvd., in reference to an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon at approximately 10:10 p.m.

Read full story
2 comments
Middleburg, FL

Middleburg man arrested outside of The Parkland apartments in Orange Park, deputies say

A Middleburg man was arrested Saturday and faces charges of drug possession without a prescription, disorderly conduct and resisting law enforcement. A Middleburg man faces charges of possession of narcotics, resisting law enforcement and disorderly conduct, deputies say.Photo byGetty Images.

Read full story
1 comments
Clay County, FL

Increased security at 3 Clay County schools, government offices due to police activity

There is police activity in Green Cove Springs around several Clay County District Schools due to activity with a firearm in the area, Clay County District Schools Coordinator of Communication Terri Dennis said.

Read full story
Clay County, FL

Clay County residents invited to second Clay Community Transportation Meeting

Clay County residents are invited to a second public meeting to provide input on the Clay Community Transportation (CCT) and the Jacksonville Transportation Authority (JTA) 2022 Transportation Study and potential improvements that could be made in the county.

Read full story
Clay County, FL

‘Please do not give money to panhandlers’: Sheriff urges Clay County residents to ‘give wisely’

Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook and Betsy Condon, chair of the County Commission, went live on Facebook Friday to educate residents on how to “give wisely” this holiday season.

Read full story
76 comments
Clay County, FL

Clay County District Schools’ attorney submits letter of resignation, effective April 16

Clay County District Schools’ attorney James Bruce Bickner submitted his letter of resignation to board members during the Dec. 8 school board meeting. The Clay County school district's attorney, James Bruce Bickner, submitted his letter of resignation Thursday.Photo byClay County District Schools.

Read full story
Clay County, FL

Motorist Alert: 4 road projects to begin soon in Clay County

Four road projects are scheduled to begin as soon as the week of Dec. 12, weather and supply permitting, Clay County Public Information Officer Annaleasa Winter said. Road work updates are given at the start of each work week.Photo byFlorida Department of Transportation.

Read full story
Clay County, FL

Clay County School Board acknowledges award, contest-winning students

Several students within the Clay County District Schools were recognized during Thursday’s school board meeting for different achievements they have earned throughout the school year.

Read full story
Clay County, FL

Fugitive Friday: 26-year-old man wanted in Clay County for obstructing justice, criminal mischief

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community for help in another “Fugitive Friday” case. The Clay County Sheriff's Office asks the community for help each Friday in tracking down a wanted fugitive in the county.Photo byClay County Sheriff's Office.

Read full story
Clay County, FL

‘Inappropriate material in libraries’ still a topic of discussion at Clay County school board meeting

The Thursday night Clay County school board meeting took on a familiar tone when the ongoing debate over parental rights to challenge library books was again brought up during the time set aside for public comments.

Read full story
5 comments
Clay County, FL

Clay County solid waste facilities closed during Christmas holiday

All solid waste facilities in Clay County, including Rosemary Hill, will be closed on Saturday, Dec. 24 and Sunday, Dec. 25, County Environmental Services announced Thursday. The closures are to allow for Environmental Service Employees to be with their families during the holiday weekend, they said in a Facebook post.

Read full story
Fleming Island, FL

Free event celebrates opening of new Baptist Clay Medical Campus with food trucks, giveaways, tours

The Baptist Clay Medical Campus in Fleming Island is hosting an event where guests can tour the new facility, get food from local vendors and win giveaways. The event previews the grand opening of the new hospital set for mid-December, a Baptist spokesperson said. Guests and Clay County residents can attend for free from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 10 at 1747 Baptist Clay Drive in Fleming Island.

Read full story
Middleburg, FL

Update: Missing 15-year-old Middleburg boy found, Clay County Sheriff’s Office says

The Clay County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday that missing 15-year-old boy Jaquez "JJ" Jones has been found and is said. The sheriff's office asked the community’s help locating a missing 15-year-old boy.

Read full story
10 comments
Orange Park, FL

Orange Park man arrested for domestic violence after being found hiding in closet, deputies say

An Orange Park man was arrested Thursday on charges of domestic battery and resisting officers, deputies said. At approximately 3:28 a.m., Thursday, Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 1600 block of Canopy Oaks Drive in Orange Park in reference to a battery.

Read full story
2 comments
Middleburg, FL

Middleburg man arrested after threatening to kill law enforcement, deputies say

A Middleburg man was arrested Sunday after threatening to kill law enforcement and misusing 9-1-1, deputies said. Clay County Sheriff’s Office responded to Bluegrass Avenue in reference to a 9-1-1 hangup call for service made at approximately 2:51 a.m. Sunday, the arrest report said.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy