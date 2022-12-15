Clay County Teacher of the Year, School-related Employee of the Year finalists announced

Superintendent David Broskie and leadership from the Clay Education Foundation named Clay County’s top five finalists for School-Related Employee of the Year and Teacher of the Year. They surprised them at each of their school sites on Wednesday.

Clay County Teacher of the Year finalists. Photo by Clay County District Schools

“This outstanding group of individuals have showcased their invaluable skills and dedication serving our schools, children, and families. Our finalists have truly set themselves apart from an already talented and gifted group of top ten semi-finalists,” Broskie said.

Clay County Teacher of the Year finalists:

Ashleigh Haug, Middleburg Elementary, 3rd grade Math and Science

Kristin Makar, Ridgeview Elementary, 3rd grade English Language Arts and Social Studies

Heather Miller, Lake Asbury Elementary, 4th grade Math and Science

Jennifer Roach, Paterson Elementary, ESE Language Impaired

Christine Wirt, Clay High School, Career and Technical Education College and Career Coach

Clay County School-related Employee of the Year finalists:

Michelle De La Cruz Colon, Ridgeview High School, English to Speakers of other Languages (ESOL) classroom assistant

Wendy Hane, Grove Park Elementary, School Secretary

Abegail Rosario-Castillo, Orange Park Elementary, Media Technical Assistant

Jessica Thomas, Keystone Heights Junior/Senior High, Exceptional Student Education (ESE) Secretary

Joanne Wager, St. Bryan Jennings Elementary, Title One Assistant

Clay County School-related Employee of the Year finalists. Photo by Clay County District Schools

The winner of Clay County District School-Related Employee and Teacher of the Year will be announced during the Apple Awards, hosted by the Clay Education Foundation, on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The program will be held at the Thrasher-Horne Center, 238 College Drive, in Orange Park.

“We look forward to honoring and celebrating our outstanding finalists for representing all of Clay County’s dedicated support professionals and teachers who work every day to help our children grow to their fullest potential,” Clay County District Schools Communications Coordinator Terri Dennis said.