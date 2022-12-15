Clay County Teacher of the Year, School-related Employee of the Year finalists announced

Superintendent David Broskie and leadership from the Clay Education Foundation named Clay County’s top five finalists for School-Related Employee of the Year and Teacher of the Year. They surprised them at each of their school sites on Wednesday.
“This outstanding group of individuals have showcased their invaluable skills and dedication serving our schools, children, and families. Our finalists have truly set themselves apart from an already talented and gifted group of top ten semi-finalists,” Broskie said.
Clay County Teacher of the Year finalists:
- Ashleigh Haug, Middleburg Elementary, 3rd grade Math and Science
- Kristin Makar, Ridgeview Elementary, 3rd grade English Language Arts and Social Studies
- Heather Miller, Lake Asbury Elementary, 4th grade Math and Science
- Jennifer Roach, Paterson Elementary, ESE Language Impaired
- Christine Wirt, Clay High School, Career and Technical Education College and Career Coach
Clay County School-related Employee of the Year finalists:
- Michelle De La Cruz Colon, Ridgeview High School, English to Speakers of other Languages (ESOL) classroom assistant
- Wendy Hane, Grove Park Elementary, School Secretary
- Abegail Rosario-Castillo, Orange Park Elementary, Media Technical Assistant
- Jessica Thomas, Keystone Heights Junior/Senior High, Exceptional Student Education (ESE) Secretary
- Joanne Wager, St. Bryan Jennings Elementary, Title One Assistant
The winner of Clay County District School-Related Employee and Teacher of the Year will be announced during the Apple Awards, hosted by the Clay Education Foundation, on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The program will be held at the Thrasher-Horne Center, 238 College Drive, in Orange Park.
“We look forward to honoring and celebrating our outstanding finalists for representing all of Clay County’s dedicated support professionals and teachers who work every day to help our children grow to their fullest potential,” Clay County District Schools Communications Coordinator Terri Dennis said.
