Clay County government offices’ holiday schedule: Limited hours, closures announced

All Clay County government offices will close at 3 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22 and remain closed through Dec. 26 in observance of the Christmas holiday, County Public Information Officer Annaleasa Winter said.

Clay County government building closures announced for the Christmas holiday. Photo by Clay County Government

Closures will include the Clay County Administration Building and Public Works Department, Clerk of Court and Comptroller’s Office, Clay County Courthouse, Property Appraiser, Tax Collector, Supervisor of Elections and Sheriff’s Office Non-Emergency Administration Offices.

Offices will reopen at scheduled times on Tuesday, Dec. 27, she said.

County government offices will also be closed on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in observance of New Year’s Day.

The County Administration Building and Public Works Department, Clerk of Court and Comptroller’s Office and Clay County Courthouse, Supervisor of Elections, Property Appraiser, and Clay County Sheriff’s Office Administration will close at 3 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30.

The Tax Collector’s Office will be closed all day on Dec. 30 in alignment with the state office closures that service their department, Winter said.

Offices will reopen at scheduled times on Tuesday, Jan. 3.

Environmental Services – The Rosemary Hill Solid Waste Management Facility and all Environmental Convenience Centers will be closed on Saturday, Dec. 24, and Sunday, Dec.25 to allow employees to enjoy the Christmas holiday with their families, she said.

Waste collection services will resume on Monday, Dec. 26. Rosemary Hill will operate during normal hours (7:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.) on Friday, Dec. 23, and Monday, Dec. 26.

The News Year’s Day holiday will not affect collection schedules, Winter said.

Camp Chowenwaw Park will be open for day use during the Christmas holiday. The campgrounds will be closed on New Year’s Eve (Dec. 31).

All Clay County Public Libraries will be closed Friday, Dec. 23, through Monday, Dec. 26.

No materials will be due on those days. Libraries will reopen at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27.

Libraries will also be closed on Monday, Jan. 2, and reopen at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, January 3.

Clay County Animal Services – The shelter at Clay County Animal Services will be closed Friday, Dec. 23, through Monday, Dec. 26, and will reopen at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27.

The shelter will also close at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31, and reopen at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3.