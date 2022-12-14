Clay County residents invited to chili cook-off fundraiser for 7-year-old boy fighting leukemia

Clay County first responders and veterans are teaming up to host a fundraiser for a local 7-year-old boy battling leukemia. A chili cook-off will be held to raise money for his family.

The cook-off is scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 18 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Whitey’s Fish Camp, 2032 County Road 220 in Fleming Island. Those wishing to taste-test the different chilis will pay a $10 fee at the door.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office, local police departments, local fire departments and members of the veteran organization, Operation Barnabas, will each be making their own batch of chili that guests will taste and cast a vote for the best recipe.

Amber Lang and Zach Taylor, of Orange Park, are lifelong residents of Clay County — attending Tynes Elementary, Wilkinson Junior High and Oakleaf High School as best friends since the 6th grade. It was not until later in life that they got together romantically, Lang said.

Lang and Taylor are the parents of 7-year-old, Shane, who was diagnosed with leukemia on June 12, 2019. Shane attends Coppergate Elementary and cannot wait to be back in the classroom with his friends, Lang said.

Shane turned 7 on Oct. 7, 2022. He loves LEGOs, video games, Super Mario Bros and trucks, Lang said. Photo by Amber Lang

Since his diagnosis, Shane has received induction surgeries, multiple rounds of chemo, blood draws and various other scans and tests.

In January 2022, Shane was told that he was finished with treatment, Lang said. The family still had eight months of regular doctor visits to check his blood count and vital numbers. Halloween of 2022 would have marked one full year of remission, Lang said.

On Oct. 25, Shane had a “normal” appointment, according to his doctors. The family was told that he was doing well and that his numbers were back in a normal range, his mother said.

Lang took Shane to pick out his V for Victory LEGO set — a non-profit organization in Jacksonville started by V’s Pizza to help families battling cancer. Anytime a child fighting cancer goes to the doctor, they receive a card that they can trade in for a new toy, she explained.

Later that night, however, the doctor called to apologize. Shane had relapsed.

Just two days later, they were back in the hospital performing surgery for a new port and were quickly admitted to a room to start chemo.

“The thing that is so difficult about all of this is that childhood cancer does not get the recognition it deserves,” Lang said, holding back tears. “All of these children who are, sadly, up here fighting for their lives and there are only four or five medicines to help them. We need more funding and we need more research.”

Nov. 25, 2022, the day after Thanksgiving, Shane was in the emergency room again after having a seizure — a side effect the family had never experienced throughout his treatment, Lang said.

“This visit, in a weird way, was basically a miracle,” Lang said. “Doctors ran an MRI that came back with way more information and it showed no positive signs for leukemia.”

Shane has since entered back into remission, as of Dec. 8, but is still awaiting further results, Lang said. Doctors performed a craniotomy and brain biopsy to try to figure out what caused the seizure and where Shane currently stands on his road to recovery, she said.

Around February, he is expected to have a bone marrow transplant that will help replace unhealthy blood-forming cells with new, healthy ones. The family does not currently have a donor who is a 100% match to Shane’s bone marrow, so doctors are considering mom and dad who are each a 50% match, Lang explained.

“Basically, they said that since we are each a 50% match for his bone marrow type, it would have to come down to one of us,” she said. “It would have benefitted us if Shane had a sibling because usually, siblings are a 100% match.”

Lang and Taylor are also asking chili cook-off attendees and Clay County residents to consider donating to the Fourth and Gold organization geared toward more humane cures for childhood cancer.

A former employee of Whitey’s Fish Camp, Lang hopes to be able to make an appearance at the fundraiser, but that is dependent on Shane’s condition that day, she said.

“He is so friendly and the sweetest little boy,” Lang said. “He just wants everything to go back to normal. He wants to go to school. He wants to live a normal life.”

Those who cannot attend the cook-off but wish to donate can do so by scanning the QR code on the flyer posted to Facebook by Sheriff Michelle Cook.