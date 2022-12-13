Middleburg man arrested outside of The Parkland apartments in Orange Park, deputies say

A Middleburg man was arrested Saturday and faces charges of drug possession without a prescription, disorderly conduct and resisting law enforcement.

Around 10:30 p.m. Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to The Parkland apartment complex in reference to a drunk person. Call notes stated that an intoxicated male was knocking on people’s doors and possibly trying to enter someone’s residence, the arrest report said.

Upon arrival, deputies made contact with Timothy Perry, 42, of Middleburg, who was laying in the bushes outside of apartment 235, they said.

Deputies asked Perry if he was okay and why he was lying on the ground. Perry provided deputies with his Florida driver’s license and verbally agreed to a pat down for potential weapons, the arrest report said.

It was noted by deputies that a strong odor of alcohol was coming from Perry’s mouth, they said.

While attempting to perform the pat down, Perry began to resist officers by pulling his arm away and turning his back toward them, the arrest report said. Deputies attempted to place handcuffs on Perry as he continued resisting.

Once in handcuffs, deputies continued the search of Perry and observed a bulge in his right front jean pockets. Deputies removed the contents from Perry’s pocket and found a clear plastic baggie with a purple powdery substance consistent in description to fentanyl, the arrest report said.

A resident of the apartment complex spoke with deputies about Perry’s behavior before their arrival and provided a sworn written statement, the arrest report said.

The substance yielded positive test results for fentanyl and Perry was arrested for possession of fentanyl without a prescription, resisting law enforcement and disorderly conduct.

He was transported to Clay County Jail and his bond is set at $13,257.