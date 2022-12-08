Free event celebrates opening of new Baptist Clay Medical Campus with food trucks, giveaways, tours

The Baptist Clay Medical Campus in Fleming Island is hosting an event where guests can tour the new facility, get food from local vendors and win giveaways.

The event previews the grand opening of the new hospital set for mid-December, a Baptist spokesperson said. Guests and Clay County residents can attend for free from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 10 at 1747 Baptist Clay Drive in Fleming Island.

Click here to reserve an unpaid spot at the event. All tours of the facility are currently full, but faculty will try to fit guests in for a tour during the event, hospital officials announced through a Facebook message.

“Please sign up for the ‘I’m not interested in a tour but I’ll be there’ option and let one of the event staff know you would like to join a tour once you arrive,” they said.

The event will include activities for all ages such as games, music, a photo booth and characters for children to enjoy. Additionally, food trucks and ice cream will be available from Emangeo’s Brick Oven Pizza LLC, Bright Light Catering , Mackey’s Munchies and Jeremiah’s Italian Ice .

Free souvenirs and giveaways will also be offered at the event.

The 300,000 square-foot full-service hospital will include 100 beds, a Women’s Imaging Center, Wound Care Center and an entire floor dedicated to Intensive Care Units (ICU).

Baptist says they are investing $200 million to build the hospital, which will create 700 new jobs in the area.

“Clay County residents tell us they need more hospital-based health care services close to where they live and work,” Vice President of Ambulatory Campuses and Emergency Services Darin Roark said in a release.

Contactless features will also be added, including touchless door entrances and touchless features in restrooms are also part of the new design.

The Women’s Imaging Center opened Dec. 5 and welcomed its first two patients within the Baptist HealthPlace building, according to a Baptist Facebook post.

The Baptist HealthPlace building features amenities such as women's Imaging (ultrasounds and screenings), a laboratory, primary care offices, a neurology and nephrology specialty clinic, Baptist heart specialists, a urology specialty clinic and a cancer center.

Additionally, Baptist announced on Oct. 21 that the new hospital will have a fully-serviced Wound Care Center that includes two hyperbaric chambers (used to speed healing) and offers advanced treatment for patients suffering from chronic and non-healing wounds.

Click here to learn more about the new Baptist Clay location, and other Baptist hospitals in the state of Florida.