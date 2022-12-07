Middleburg man arrested after threatening to kill law enforcement, deputies say

A Middleburg man was arrested Sunday after threatening to kill law enforcement and misusing 9-1-1, deputies said.

Clay County Sheriff’s Office responded to Bluegrass Avenue in reference to a 9-1-1 hangup call for service made at approximately 2:51 a.m. Sunday, the arrest report said.

A Middleburg man is in Clay County Jail after threatening to kill law enforcement officers. Photo by Getty Images

Deputies arrived at the property and made contact with Hunter Davis, 23, of Middleburg who refused to provide further information. Deputies could hear possible female screaming coming from a camper near the back of the property, the arrest report said.

Responding deputies waited outside the residence for additional backup, the report said.

More deputies arrived on the scene and they collectively made an approach to the residence, making verbal statements that they were law enforcement and needed somebody to step outside and speak with them, the arrest report said.

Davis positively identified himself and deputies told him they needed to check the well-being of the female they heard screaming from the camper. Davis refused to let the female come outside, the report said.

At 3:25 a.m. Davis called into dispatch again and continued speaking to both the deputies on the scene and the dispatcher. The female from the camper came outside while Davis yelled, telling her not to, the report said.

The woman appeared to have been crying and deputies did not see any physical evidence indicating domestic violence, they said.

Deputies then left the property.

At 3:38 a.m. Davis called 9-1-1 again, this time threatening to kill law enforcement. He hung up, and called again at 3:39 a.m. upset that somebody had “stolen his vape,” the arrest report said.

Deputies responded back to the property at 3:46 a.m. and Davis was arrested for threatening law enforcement and for the misuse of the 9-1-1 line, the report said. He was transported to Clay County Jail and his bond is set at $50,004.