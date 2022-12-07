Deputies: Orange Park man resisted arrest after high-speed chase along Madison Avenue, faces 5 felony charges

An Orange Park man was arrested Tuesday and now faces five felony charges and two misdemeanors, Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputies said.

Deputies were conducting a “proactive patrol” in the 400 block of Jefferson Avenue in Orange Park at approximately 2:30 a.m. when they saw a white Toyota Tundra pickup that went past the stop sign and stop bar at Harrison Avenue and Polk Avenue, the arrest report said.

An Orange Park man is in Clay County Jail after leading deputies on a high-speed chase down Madison Avenue. Photo by Getty Images

The vehicle continued traveling southbound on Blanding Boulevard, almost swerving into the oncoming traffic lane, deputies said. Once deputies caught up to the vehicle, they saw the truck make a “very slow, indecisive, lane change from the middle lane to the right lane without signaling,” according to the arrest report.

The vehicle came to a complete stop at a green light at Madison Avenue, then turned right and the rear tire struck the curb, deputies said. The vehicle then took a wide turn, crossing over the double yellow lines that split the roadway. At this point in time, deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle.

Once deputies turned their emergency lights on, the vehicle turned left into the driveway of a residence, then continued without stopping, making a U-turn through the front yard of the residence and traveling west on Madison Avenue.

Deputies saw a white, male driver as the sole occupant of the vehicle; later positively identified as Robert Coffin, 57, of Orange Park.

Coffin sped up, driving west on Madison Avenue. Deputies activated the emergency siren in addition to active lights, the arrest report said. Coffin ran through the stop sign at Madison Avenue and Harrison Avenue, made an abrupt left on Naples Lane and turned left onto Venice Lane.

Deputies noted that he continued to cross the centerline and run off the roadway on several occasions.

Once at the dead end of Venice Lane, Coffin drove through the ditch between two trees and stopped in the front yard of 1001 Venice Lane, deputies said. Coffin exited the vehicle and fled on foot from the vehicle — running behind a camper and into the backyard of an adjacent residence at the same address, the arrest report said.

Deputies caught up to Coffin and ordered him to the ground at gunpoint.

Coffin reached toward the deputy, grabbed the front of the firearm and pulled it toward him. The gun-holding deputy drove the firearm into Coffin, attempting to strike him with their fist and, inadvertently, struck him in the head with the firearm, the arrest report said.

The hit caused Coffin to release his grip and the deputy holstered the firearm, the arrest report said. Deputies then grabbed Coffin in an attempt to take him into custody. Coffin resisted their efforts by continually trying to strike them.

One deputy struck Coffin in the head and felt a pop in their hand, the arrest report said. Another deputy arrived on the scene to assist with detaining Coffin, who continued to resist their efforts.

Coffin said he refused to speak with law enforcement and kept showing aggressive behavior, the arrest report said.

During the incident, Coffin sustained lacerations to his head and ear and was transported to Orange Park Medical Center for medical clearance. Once in custody, a search was performed on the vehicle Coffin was driving. Deputies found a glass pipe containing residue, commonly used to smoke methamphetamine, the arrest report said.

The deputy whose hand popped was also treated at Orange Park Medical Center and was diagnosed with a fracture to their right hand, the arrest report said.

Coffin, once medically cleared, was transported to the Clay County Jail. He now faces charges of resisting officers with violence, battery on a law enforcement officer, possession of drug equipment, driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, depriving officers of means of protection, eluding officers with active lights and sirens and a third offense of driving with a revoked or suspended license.

Coffin’s bond is set at $152,269.