State Rep. Sam Garrison asks public to attend Clay County hearing on state, local issues

Florida Rep. Sam Garrison, chairman of the Clay County legislative delegation, is holding a meeting for the purpose of hearing public testimony on state issues and the consideration of local bills.

The Clay County Legislative Delegation Organizational Meeting will be held Monday, Dec. 19, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. The public hearing will take place at the Clay County Administration Building, 477 Houston St. in Green Cove Springs.

Sam Garrison, Florida House Representative (R) District 11 Photo by Garrison

Interested citizens wishing to be placed on the agenda for the meeting are asked to contact Garrison's office by email at Courtney.Hoard@myfloridahouse.gov. The deadline to get on the agenda is Friday, Dec. 16. Materials and handouts necessary for the hearing must also be turned in by the Friday deadline, Clay County Public Information Officer Annaleasa Winter said.

In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), those in need of special accommodations to participate in the meeting, including agendas, interpreters or assisted listening devices should contact Garrison’s office which will assist with accommodations, Winter said.